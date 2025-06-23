Transit and Level Clinic Becomes Official GeoCue Partner for TrueView LiDAR and LP360 Software

Huntsville, AL, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue, a leading provider of high-accuracy drone LiDAR mapping sensors and geospatial processing software, is pleased to welcome Transit and Level Clinic to its global distribution network. As a trusted geospatial supplier serving a wide region from New York to North Carolina, Transit and Level will now offer GeoCue’s TrueView 3D Imaging Sensors and LP360 LiDAR Processing Software to surveyors, engineers, and geospatial professionals throughout the Eastern United States.

Founded in 1980, Transit and Level Clinic is a family-owned business with ten locations stretching from New York City to Birmingham, Alabama. For over four decades, the company has served construction contractors, engineers, surveyors, architects, and designers with a hands-on approach rooted in long-term commitment and cutting-edge technology solutions.

Charles Lawley, President of Transit and Level Clinic, expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership, “Transit and Level chose to partner with GeoCue because we see the increasing demand for high-accuracy geospatial tools that improve productivity and data confidence. GeoCue’s TrueView LiDAR and LP360 software deliver exactly that—powerful, integrated solutions that align perfectly with our mission to help our customers work smarter, safer, and more efficiently.”

GeoCue’s TrueView LiDAR systems and LP360 software offer an all-in-one workflow that delivers survey-grade point cloud data and actionable insights with unmatched speed and simplicity. Transit and Level Clinic plans to support a broad range of end users, including aerial survey firms, civil engineers, environmental consultants, utility and infrastructure providers, and government agencies.

Chuck Snow, Southern US Sales Manager at GeoCue, commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome Transit and Level Clinic to the GeoCue distribution network. Their outstanding reputation, deep customer relationships, and passion for innovative solutions make them an ideal distributor. I’m looking forward to working closely with their team to help more professionals adopt high-performance LiDAR workflows.”

With GeoCue’s full suite of aerial, mobile, and handheld LiDAR offerings now available through Transit and Level Clinic, customers across the region will have streamlined access to North American-built technology, world-class support, and the tools they need to collect and process data with confidence.

About Transit and Level Clinic

Since 1980, Transit and Level Clinic has been a leading supplier of field supplies and instruments, serving surveyors and construction contractors from several locations nationwide. With over 35 years of industry experience, their knowledgeable team is dedicated to providing customers with the right tools, expert guidance, and reliable support for every project.

Transit and Level Clinic offers a wide selection of high-quality products—from basic supplies like lathe and rebar to advanced equipment like robotic total stations and GPS systems—all at competitive prices. Customer service is at the core of their business, and their friendly staff is committed to ensuring that customers have everything needed to get the job done right.

To learn more, visit: https://transitandlevel.com

About GeoCue

GeoCue brings geospatial experts the very best in drone, mobile and land surveying equipment, geospatial point cloud software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and Imagery mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology, adoption, budget, and resources.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com.

