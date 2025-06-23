IBN to serve as an Official Media Partner of the 3rd Annual AI World Week: Shaping the Future of Innovation and Investment on Oct 8, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a cutting-edge corporate communications and content distribution company consisting of over 70+ investor facing brands introduced to the public over the last 19+ years, today announces that it has been selected by AI World Society (AIWS) Circle as the official media partner for the upcoming “ 3rd Annual AI World Week: Shaping the Future of Innovation and Investment ”. The event will be held in collaboration with the AI World Journal on Wednesday, 8th Oct 2025 at the National Press Club, 529 14th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20045.

The full-day, in-person event shall dive into the latest trends in innovation and investments in global AI, and will feature visionary industry experts, thought leaders, and global innovators. Presentations and discussions will feature expert insights into the technologies, ethics, and strategies driving the AI revolution.

An industry flagship event, the conference will host special keynote sessions and highly specialized discussions such as “Tariff Economy and the Future of AI Automation: A Global Balancing Act.” In its capacity as the media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its vast array of corporate communications solutions to elevate the visibility of the conference via a multitude of best-in-class digital tools and digital channels to reach target audiences and online investors.

IBN will also deploy state-of-the-art communications services to further the outreach of invited speakers, event sponsors, and the conference through multi-brand social media technologies and its proprietary syndication network. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as a portfolio of extensive online channels including 70+ IBN brands with an outreach of 2+ million followers.

IBN shall also be partnering with AI World Society Circle for two events in September 2025:

Both these events shall offer opportunities for high-powered networking and to build rapport with like-minded students and professionals in the fast-paced world of artificial intelligence.

Mr. Sydney Armani, CEO & Chief AI Officer of AI World Journal and AI World Society Circle, said, “We are pleased to be collaborating with IBN, the market leader in communications and associated services, for three of our events. Our marquee event, the 3rd Annual AI World Week: Shaping the Future of Innovation and Investment, will benefit from IBN’s dedication to the highest quality social-media messaging and its ability to drive broader recognition for our speakers, participants, and the events themselves.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, added, “AI World Society Circle is a leading international body focusing on fostering ethical AI governance and promoting responsible AI development. Having deep industry expertise and having cultivated strong industry networks, the upcoming 3rd Annual AI World Week is ideal to experience diverse perspectives and dive deep into the opportunities and challenges of the rapidly changing AI landscape. We are thrilled to collaborate with the highly professional and energetic team at AIWS, and will amplify outreach among millions of online readers.”

To register and explore different ticket options, visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-ai-world-week-shaping-the-future-of-innovation-and-investment-tickets-1320465801759?aff=erelpanelorg

