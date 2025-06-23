EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer Unveils 2025 Top Women in Grocery

CHICAGO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer (PG), the No. 1 grocery industry business intelligence provider, announces its 2025 slate of Top Women in Grocery (TWIG), the retail industry’s most prestigious women’s leadership awards platform.

The 370 women honored this year comprise 83 Senior-Level Executives, 213 Rising Stars and 74 Store Managers. Each of PG’s Top Women plays a pivotal role in the ever-evolving retail food industry as a retailer, supplier, solution provider or marketer.

PG’s judges evaluated more than 800 submissions detailing how the nominees excelled at their jobs and took on additional duties between March 1, 2024, and February 28, 2025. The Top Women in Grocery honorees are prominently featured in Progressive Grocer’s June 2025 issue.

“Every year, it’s difficult to choose our honorees, because the quality of the submissions is so high,” said Progressive Grocer Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt. “That said, we were able to select a number of standout candidates who really went above and beyond in their efforts, not just to improve their companies, but also the grocery industry as a whole and their wider communities.”

Additionally, Christina Minardi, EVP of growth and development at Whole Foods Market, and Racquel Harris Mason, North America president of Lipton Teas and Infusions, have been named the 2025 Top Women in Grocery Retail and CPG Trailblazers, respectively, by Progressive Grocer. Mason is also a first-time TWIG honoree this year.

As the flagship honor in Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery awards program, the Trailblazer is bestowed on individuals who lead by example and have demonstrated a commitment to building up the next generation of female leaders in the grocery industry.

Minardi, Mason and the rest of the TWIG honorees will be celebrated at an awards gala dinner held on the last night of PG’s marquee Grocery Impact event taking place November 5-7, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, in Orlando, Fl. The event will also feature sessions on various aspects of leadership development. Registration is now open here .

