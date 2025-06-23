BitMart Launches X Insight: A Breakthrough AI Tool That Translates Crypto Conversations Into Market Intelligence

Mahe, Seychelles, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a global leader in digital asset trading, is proud to announce the official launch of X Insight — an AI-powered intelligence platform that transforms real-time social conversations on X (formerly Twitter) into actionable trading signals for the crypto market.

As social media continues to drive market momentum in the digital asset space, traders and investors are increasingly seeking tools that can help them interpret sentiment, detect shifts, and move quickly. X Insight answers that need by offering deep, real-time analysis of crypto discussions — empowering users with unprecedented clarity and confidence in a highly volatile landscape.

Built for traders, investors, analysts, and crypto enthusiasts alike, X Insight provides a comprehensive suite of features:

Real-Time Sentiment Analysis : Instantly gauge the market mood around any token by analyzing millions of X posts using advanced natural language processing.





: Instantly gauge the market mood around any token by analyzing millions of X posts using advanced natural language processing. Social Sentiment Index (SSI) : A proprietary score (0–100) that combines social activity, sentiment positivity, and KOL (Key Opinion Leader) focus to give a quick pulse check on a coin’s momentum.





: A proprietary score (0–100) that combines social activity, sentiment positivity, and KOL (Key Opinion Leader) focus to give a quick pulse check on a coin’s momentum. Market Pulse Ranking (MPR) : A predictive alert system that flags social anomalies, providing early warnings for potential risks or trend reversals.





: A predictive alert system that flags social anomalies, providing early warnings for potential risks or trend reversals. KOL Tracking and Consensus : Monitor what top crypto influencers are saying — and how aligned they are — with dynamic consensus scores and attention shifts.





: Monitor what top crypto influencers are saying — and how aligned they are — with dynamic consensus scores and attention shifts. AI Tweet Filtering : Cut through the noise with intelligent filters that remove irrelevant content and surface high-value posts with reliable data signals.





: Cut through the noise with intelligent filters that remove irrelevant content and surface high-value posts with reliable data signals. Multi-language Support : Access insights across English, Chinese, and Korean to stay informed on global sentiment.





: Access insights across English, Chinese, and Korean to stay informed on global sentiment. User-Centric Design: The intuitive interface presents social data with clarity and precision — from trending topics to sentiment shifts — empowering users of all experience levels.

“BitMart’s X Insight represents a revolutionary leap in crypto market intelligence by delivering AI-powered social sentiment analysis that transforms how traders access actionable market insights,” said Nenter, Global CEO of BitMart. “Our proprietary Social Sentiment Index and Market Pulse Ranking system provide unmatched precision in predicting market movements by combining real-time social metrics with KOL consensus tracking — setting a new industry standard.”

This launch marks more than just the introduction of a new feature. It reflects BitMart’s broader commitment to pioneering intelligent crypto infrastructure through applied AI and real-time analytics. X Insight is the first of several products planned under BitMart’s next-generation innovation roadmap — a series of tools designed to make advanced trading insights more accessible, actionable, and transparent.

As crypto markets continue to evolve at lightning speed, BitMart remains focused on giving users the power to react faster, understand deeper, and trade smarter.

Discover how X Insight can elevate your crypto strategy — now live on https://www.bitmart.com/ai/xinsight .

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 10 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

