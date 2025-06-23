Spectrotel Wins FOUR 2025 Visionary Spotlight Awards for Managed Services, End user Portal, Enterprise Mobility, and Satellite (LEO) Connectivity

NEPTUNE, N.J., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, Inc., a leading provider of Managed Network Services, today announced that it has been honored with four 2025 Visionary Spotlight Awards from ChannelVision Magazine. The prestigious awards recognize Spectrotel’s innovation, customer-centric solutions, and leadership across multiple categories in the Business Technology space, including:

End User Portal

Enterprise Mobility

Managed Services

Satellite (LEO) Connectivity

“These awards reinforce the impact of our transformation and the value we're creating for our partners and customers,” said Ross Artale, CEO of Spectrotel. “We’ve moved beyond the traditional aggregator model to become a true, technology-enabled solutions provider—redefining managed network services through intelligent automation, personalized service, proprietary technology via our Network Intelligence Center (NIC), and flexible solutions that meet the evolving demands of today’s connected enterprise. Our focus is simple: eliminate complexity, drive outcomes, and help our customers and partners win in a market that’s anything but simple.”

“This was a very competitive year,” said ChannelVision president and CEO, Berge Kaprelian. “Despite signs of a tightened economy, we saw organizations placing great value in innovation and market distinction. We applaud Spectrotel on a job well done.”

This annual competition is designed to highlight technology service providers and their overall contributions to communications and the channel, including products, services, deployments and channel-related achievements across multiple categories. Each year, ChannelVision’s editors and an independent panel of judges evaluate entries based on key categories such as overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use and interoperability.

Spectrotel was honored with multiple 2025 awards for its forward-thinking approach and technology-driven solutions, which empower channel partners to expand their value, elevate customer outcomes, and lead with confidence in a rapidly evolving market.

About Spectrotel

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision Magazine (www.channelvisionmag.com), which operates under its parent company, Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website that is read by channel partners that sell all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services – both on premise and “in the cloud” – as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision’s subscribers (plus an additional and growing Web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company is also the driving force behind the annual CVxEXPO (www.cvxexpo.com) community gathering, each November. In 2025, CvxEXPO will take place Nov. 3-5 in Glendale, Arizona.

Media Contact:

Joe Bagarozza

Director, Marketing

Spectrotel, Inc.

jbagarozza@spectrotel.com

+1.732.345.7910