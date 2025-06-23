Orange Bank & Trust Promotes Chief Operating Officer, Elizabeth Jones to Executive Vice President

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”), the banking subsidiary of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” - Nasdaq: OBT), is pleased to announce the promotion of Elizabeth “Liz” Jones, Chief Operating Officer, to Executive Vice President.

Jones joined Orange Bank & Trust in 2016 as 1st Vice President, Director of Branch and Deposit Operations and was promoted to Director of Operations in 2021. In 2022, she was promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, following the completion of several significant operational projects, including the oversight of the Bank’s core conversion. With Jones’ commanding work ethic, formidable leadership skills, and a proven ability to strategically address challenges of the highest caliber, Jones stands as a cornerstone of the Bank's management team.

“Liz’s well-earned promotion reflects the pivotal role she plays in advancing operational efficiency across the Bank, while also overseeing our Compliance, Bank Secrecy Act, and Facilities Management functions,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company. “Since joining us more than nine years ago, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and operational expertise. Her ability to align our unique structure and product offerings with client needs has been instrumental in supporting the Bank’s sustained loan and deposit growth.”

Jones also serves as Chief of Staff to Gilfeather, helping to drive the Bank’s strategic agenda forward alongside her executive peers. With her strong project management skills, she has been able to effectively deliver on major project milestones and objectives to key stakeholders.

“I’m incredibly honored to take on the role of Executive Vice President,” said Jones. “It’s been a privilege to grow with Orange Bank & Trust and to work alongside such a dedicated and talented team. I look forward to continuing to drive innovation, operational excellence, and strategic growth as we serve our clients and communities with integrity and purpose.”

Prior to joining Orange Bank & Trust, Jones worked at Sterling National Bank and its predecessor, Hudson Valley Bank, as Vice President of Sales and Service Administration and Director of Operations, Commercial Banking Group.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley’s premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of New York’s top places to work.





Contact: Candice Varetoni AVP Marketing Officer

Cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0dbc29a8-7328-47db-8103-cf2d20b5adf8