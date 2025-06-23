Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 82,223 Ageas shares in the period from 16-06-2025 until 20-06-2025.
|Date
| Number of
Shares
| Total amount
(EUR)
| Average price
(EUR)
| Lowest price
(EUR)
| Highest price
(EUR)
|16-06-2025
|4,440
|250,826
|56.49
|56.35
|56.65
|17-06-2025
|27,845
|1,565,455
|56.22
|55.90
|56.40
|18-06-2025
|14,450
|814,241
|56.35
|56.10
|56.45
|19-06-2025
|20,800
|1,168,272
|56.17
|56.05
|56.35
|20-06-2025
|14,688
|838,003
|57.05
|56.45
|57.30
|Total
|82,223
|4,636,797
|56.39
|55.90
|57.30
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,492,789 shares for a total amount of EUR 176,057,004. This corresponds to 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
