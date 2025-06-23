Gold, Silver and Bronze: JCDecaux Spain is once again rewarded for its creativity at Cannes Lions

Paris, June 23rd, 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that JCDecaux Spain has received the Gold and Silver awards at Cannes Lions, the world’s most prestigious advertising festival, for its "Still Open" campaign. Its “Meet Marina Prieto” campaign also won a Bronze Lion.

“Still Open” campaign, supporting businesses affected by the flooding in Valencia, wins Gold in the Creative B2B category and Silver in the Outdoor category.

The "Still open" campaign, promoted by JCDecaux and developed by DAVID Madrid, aimed to support and raise awareness for businesses impacted by the severe flooding that struck Valencia in October 2024. Using JCDecaux’s advertising network in the Madrid Metro, the campaign showcased photographs of 19 local businesses still struggling to reopen. Each poster featured emotional messages, portraits of the business owners, and a QR code directing passengers to a dedicated website where people could read about their stories and make donations. Reaching over 2.5 million daily Metro passengers, the campaign raised visibility for the affected businesses and invited wider participation in the recovery effort. In addition to encouraging donations, the website allowed other businesses to join the campaign and promoted other solidarity initiatives. With this campaign, JCDecaux and DAVID turned outdoor advertising into a tool for real and direct social help.

"Meet Marina Prieto”, multi-awarded in 2024, proves once again its creative effectiveness and receives a Bronze Lion in the Creative Strategy category.

JCDecaux Spain, in partnership with DAVID, also won a Bronze Lion in the Creative Strategy Category for “Meet Marina Prieto”, which received 6 awards at the 2024 edition of Cannes Lions, including the Dan Wieden Titanium Prize, demonstrating this year the impact of out-of-home advertising and its value creation in brand media plans.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are very proud to have been awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze awards at Cannes Lions, particularly for campaigns supporting important issues. Our work goes beyond creative expression. It is about shifting perspectives and enhancing the value of Out-of-Home: a powerful media in the daily lives of people that brings them together and generates lasting interactions with audiences, as powerfully shown by the “Still Open” campaign in Spain. This recognition comes 25 years after our founder was named Media Person of the Year in 2000, in recognition of his pioneering transformation of the Out-of-Home media, including the consolidation with the acquisition of the Avenir Group in 1999 which paved the way for JCDecaux to become the World’s largest OOH media company in 2011. We are committed to using our media for major causes and it’s an honour to see that it is recognised by the industry in prestigious Festivals such as Cannes Lions. On behalf of the JCDecaux Executive Board, we congratulate our Spanish teams for their success, which reaffirms our subsidiaries’ excellence in the creation of internationally renowned campaigns.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2024 revenue: €3,935.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment