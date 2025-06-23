TEGNA Appoints Three New Vice Presidents of Content

TYSONS, Va., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced the appointment of Carol Fowler, Julie Wolfe and Chris Peña as vice presidents of content, effective June 30. These strategic appointments, which are part of TEGNA’s commitment to invest in content as the company continues to build a sustainable future for local news, follow the company’s recent announcement that its stations will be adding more than 100 hours of new daily streaming programming across 51 markets.

In these new roles, each of the three leaders will oversee local stations in a dedicated geographic region, focusing on the quality, depth, and relevance of coverage, and emphasizing the local impact and the daily practical value of the information. Each will also oversee a content priority, such as weather coverage, big stories and events, morning news strategy, sales and sponsorships, storytelling, and investigative and solutions-based journalism.

Working closely with general managers, news directors, and the newsroom staff who will maintain editorial leadership at TEGNA’s local stations, the new leaders will strengthen storytelling and coverage capabilities. These new leaders will be well positioned to help identify trends and when appropriate, foster cross-station collaboration that enables journalists to produce more in-depth stories from local perspectives.

“Carol, Julie and Chris each bring deep experience building innovative newsrooms and understand the importance of strong local journalism,” said Adrienne Roark, chief content officer at TEGNA. “They’re passionate about developing talent and creating engaging content that serves viewer needs across platforms. Their leadership will be instrumental in further strengthening TEGNA’s award winning content.”

Longtime TEGNA newsroom leader Carol Fowler will oversee content strategy across the company’s stations in the Mid-South, including St. Louis, Knoxville, Memphis, Louisville, Fort Smith, Little Rock and New Orleans. A nationally recognized digital content strategist with more than 30 years of experience, Fowler currently leads content strategy at WXIA, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Atlanta. She also led the newsroom at TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in St. Louis, where her team won 23 regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Throughout her career, Fowler has driven digital innovation across major media organizations including the Chicago Sun-Times, FOX and CBS owned-and-operated stations in Chicago, as well as WGN. She founded KloboMedia in 2014, pioneering the development of social media analytics software. The Mississippi native and University of Missouri-Columbia graduate taught media innovation at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism.

Julie Wolfe will oversee content strategy for TEGNA stations in the West, including Phoenix, Sacramento, San Diego, Seattle, Portland, Spokane, Boise and Denver. Wolfe currently serves as news director at KING, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Seattle, where she has driven digital innovation and cross-platform storytelling for the station since 2021. This year, under her leadership, KING took home 11 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including overall excellence. Previously, she served as news director for WHAS, TEGNA’s ABC affiliate in Louisville, where she helped transform key shows, earning multiple Emmy and regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

A University of Georgia graduate, Wolfe also spent over a decade at WXIA, TEGNA’s Atlanta station, progressing from multimedia journalist to assistant news director. She remains active in industry leadership, chairing RTDNA’s Finance Committee and serves on multiple professional boards.

Chris Peña will oversee content strategy for TEGNA’s Midwest region, managing operations in Cleveland, Toledo, Columbus, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Des Moines, Davenport and Minneapolis. Peña currently serves as director of broadcast transformation at Blue Engine, a firm that provides coaching and consulting to media firms to foster audience growth, revenue diversification, and digital transformation. Previously, Peña was senior vice president of news at Univision Local Media, where he led multi-platform content strategy and branding across 19 television stations.

Throughout his career, Peña has led all weekend live programming, including the 24-hour breaking news team for MSNBC, and notably launched NBC Latino, an innovative digital platform delivering English-language Hispanic news. Peña serves on the Consulting Council of the Consortium on Trust in Media and Technology at the University of Florida and the Journalism Council of the News Literacy Project. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Radio and Television from the University of Houston and is a graduate of Columbia University’s Sulzberger Executive Leadership Program in Media.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) helps people thrive in their local communities by providing the trusted local news and services that matter most. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches more than 100 million people monthly across the web, mobile apps, connected TVs, and linear television. Together, we are building a sustainable future for local news. For more information, visit TEGNA.com.

