TC Transcontinental Acquires Middleton Group to Further Grow its In-Store Marketing (ISM) Activities

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announced today the acquisition of Middleton Group, a provider of retail services and point-of-purchase display solutions to leading North American retailers and brands. This strategic acquisition supports TC Transcontinental’s growth of its in-store marketing (ISM) activities, a market with attractive growth potential where the company already holds a leadership position in Canada.

Founded in 1952 and based in Markham, Ontario, Middleton Group employs 65 people and provides creative, end-to-end retail marketing solutions. Its offering includes large-format printing, custom retail fixtures, and innovative display systems. Organically and through acquisitions, TC Transcontinental’s ISM business has grown significantly over the last several years. It now comprises nearly 1,000 employees and generated over $200 million in revenues in the fiscal year ended October 27, 2024.

“We’re excited to welcome the talented Middleton Group team to TC Transcontinental and begin the integration process,” said Patrick Brayley, Senior Vice President, Retail Services & Printing Sector, TC Transcontinental. “As customers with retail space increasingly prioritize the in-store customer experience, our comprehensive ISM solutions are well-positioned to meet their evolving needs with creativity, scale, and innovation.”

Rob Stratton, Middleton Group CEO, commented: “Joining forces with TC Transcontinental, a market leader, opens transformative new opportunities for our team recognized for exceptional service, and for all of our clients. We are thrilled about the future and what we can achieve together.”



About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America and in retail services in Canada and is Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French language educational publishing group. Founded in 1976, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 7,400 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of $2.8 billion during the fiscal year ended October 27, 2024. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.