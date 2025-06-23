Lysander Funds Limited Announces Management Fee Reductions, Change in Portfolio Manager and Change in Risk Ratings for Certain Funds

TORONTO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“Lysander”) announced today management fee reductions, change in portfolio manager and change in risk ratings for certain of its mutual funds. Details of these changes are set out below.

Management Fee Reductions

Effective June 25, 2025, the management fees for Series A and Series F units of Lysander-Seamark Total Equity Fund will be lowered from 2.00% to 1.80%, and from 1.00% to 0.80%, respectively.

Change in Portfolio Manager

Effective June 25, 2025, Lysander-Canso Canadian Alumni Balanced Fund will change its portfolio manager from Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. (“Canso”) to Lysander.

Concurrently with the change in portfolio manager, the name of the fund will change to “Lysander Canadian Alumni Balanced Fund”.

The fund’s investment objectives, investment strategies and management fees remain the same.

Change in Risk Ratings

In accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Lysander has changed the investment risk rating of certain of its funds, as follows:

Fund Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Lysander-Patient Capital Equity Fund Medium Low-to-Medium Lysander-Canso All Country Long/Short Equity Fund Low-to-Medium Medium

No changes have been made to the investment objectives of these funds.

______________________________________________________________________________

Lysander is the trustee and investment fund manager of the funds noted above. The head office of Lysander is located at 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 4000, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3N1.

For further information on Lysander, please visit www.lysanderfunds.com, email manager@lysanderfunds.com or you can reach Lysander at 1-877-308-6979.

Richard Usher-Jones

President

Lysander Funds Limited

Tel. No. 416-640-4275

Fax No. 416-855-6515

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.