WISeSat.Space and SEALSQ Launch New Satellite with SpaceX, Enabling the First-Ever DePIN from Space, and Advancing Quantum-Safe Space Communications

SEALSQ and WISeSat are setting the foundation for a new generation of cyber-resilient, quantum-ready space systems, redefining global digital trust from orbit

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that WISeSat.Space SA (“WISeSat”), a subsidiary of its parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), has successfully launched its latest generation satellite WISeSat 3 aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Transporter-14 mission, June 23 at 23:18 CEST from Vanderberg, California. This mission represents a breakthrough in space-based cybersecurity and decentralized infrastructure, marking the first satellite to embed SEALSQ’s Quantum RootKey.

The new satellite includes cutting-edge technology enabling SEALCOIN token exchanges directly from space, in collaboration with Hedera. Of note, SEALCOIN AG, also a subsidiary of WISeKey, focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform. This innovation establishes the world’s first Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) launched from orbit, transforming the role of satellites in decentralized finance and secure digital identity.

Simultaneously, the mission is a pivotal step forward in securing space communications through the implementation of post-quantum cryptography (PQC). PQC is critical for protecting satellite communications against future threats posed by quantum computers, which are expected to render current encryption methods like RSA obsolete. Ensuring data integrity and confidentiality is essential in the space environment, and PQC delivers quantum-resistant algorithms that can be integrated into existing systems, allowing for a seamless transition and protection from both current and emerging risks.

This satellite architecture supports the integration of PQC within a hybrid framework that enables secure communication between orbital and ground-based infrastructure. By embedding PQC algorithms directly into satellite hardware, the cryptographic processing is isolated from critical systems, thus enhancing security and minimizing vulnerabilities. This approach also allows for secure key generation, distribution, and management, essential functions for trusted data exchange between satellites and Earth stations.

The cryptographic algorithms being tested onboard follow the latest standards under development by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), ensuring that the technology is aligned with global efforts to future-proof digital infrastructure. With this mission, WISeSat and SEALSQ are demonstrating how PQC can not only be deployed in terrestrial networks, but also extended into orbit, safeguarding critical communications for years to come.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, commented: “This launch is not only a milestone for decentralized infrastructure in space, but also a strategic move toward making space communications quantum-resilient. By embedding PQC and enabling blockchain-based tokenization from orbit, we are reshaping the way cybersecurity, finance, and space technology converge.”

Representing WISeSat at the launch was David Fergusson, Board Director of WISeKey, and Executive Managing Director, M&A at Generational Equity. Joining Mr. Fergusson, as a guest of WISeKey was Jon Templeman, CEO of Savior Products and a pioneer in battery technology. Mr. Templeman’s latest innovation is an industry-disruptive ‘shock and vibration management system’ for application to all vehicles, from automobiles to rockets, increasing life-span and reducing material costs.

Mr. Fergusson commented, “WISeSat’s groundbreaking innovation, pioneering the advancement of post-quantum cryptography, continues to set precedent for the future of trusted communication and data transmission. And it’s an honor to be joined at this historic launch by Jon Templeman, a pioneer in his own right, whose advancements in battery technology will be transformative for companies like WISeSat.”

The latest satellite launch forms part of a growing WISeSat constellation that delivers sovereign, secure, and scalable satellite services for IoT, digital identity, and trusted data transmission. The launch strengthens Europe’s capabilities in space and cybersecurity, promoting technological independence and leadership in the age of quantum computing.

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

