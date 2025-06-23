Vortex Energy Engages Market Maker

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX) (OTC: VTECF) (FSE: AA3) (“Vortex” or the “Company”) announces that it has appointed Independent Trading Group, Inc. (Address: 420, 33 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON, Canada, M5E 1G4; Website: www.itg84.com; Contact: Chris Kaplan; Email: chriskaplan@itg84.com) (“ITG”) as a market maker for its common shares traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

ITG, as Vortex's market maker, aims to ensure a fair and efficient market for the Company's common shares, adhering to CSE policies. This involves buying and selling Vortex's shares on the CSE and other alternative Canadian trading venues. In exchange for these services, ITG will receive a monthly fee of C$5,000 from the Company.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also currently advancing its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, a region renowned for its uranium deposits.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

info@vortexenergycorp.com

