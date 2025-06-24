Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Arvinas, Semler, and Abacus and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR), and Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

On May 1, 2025, Arvinas and its partner Pfizer announced that they would discontinue development of vepdegestrant, an oral SERD for HR-positive breast cancer. The move eliminated two planned Phase 3 studies, following the termination of VERITAC-3 in January. According to The Fly, a financial news platform, Oppenheimer & Co. “was surprised by the announcement” and questioned whether “Arvinas’ management isn’t telling us the whole story.” Arvinas had repeatedly pointed to clinical progress for vepdegestrant and the drug’s commercial opportunity, leaving investors caught off guard by the abrupt pivot. On this news, the price of Arvinas shares declined by $2.39 per share, or approximately 25%, from $9.62 per share on April 30, 2025, to close at $7.23 on May 1, 2025.

Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

On February 28, 2025, Semler filed its Form 10-K with the SEC and therein, disclosed that the Company received an initial civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") in July 2017 regarding Semler's claims for reimbursement related to its QuantaFlo device. Semler received subsequent requests for information in February 2019, December 2021, April 2022, and April 2023. In February 2025, Semler participated in settlement discussions with the DOJ, which were unsuccessful. The Company disclosed that "there is a risk that DOJ will file a complaint or complaint in intervention in a civil False Claims Act lawsuit seeking damages." On this news, the price of Semler shares declined by $4.03 per share, from $42.92 per share on February 28, 2025, to close at $38.89 on March 3, 2025.

Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

On June 4, 2025, Morpheus Research published a report titled "Abacus Global Management: This $740 Million SPAC Is Yet Another Life Settlements Accounting Scheme Manufacturing Fake Revenue By Systematically Underestimating When People Will Die." On this news, Abacus Global's stock price fell more than 21%.

