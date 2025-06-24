Skeena Gold & Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE, NYSE: SKE) (“Skeena Gold & Silver”, “Skeena” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held in Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 23, 2025. Shareholders approved the re-election of all existing Directors and the new election of Mr. Hansjoerg Plaggemars to the Company’s Board of Directors. The number of Directors and the reappointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company were also approved by over 99% of shareholders who voted.

A total of 82,703,300 shares were voted, representing 72.2% of the common shares that were issued and outstanding at the record date for the AGM. Refer to Table 1 below for the detailed results of the votes for each Director.

Table 1: Detailed Voting Results for Election and Re-Election of Board of Directors

Nominee Votes For Percentage For Walter Coles 70,962,376 99.48% Randy Reichert 71,307,252 99.97% Craig Parry 62,720,699 87.93% Suki Gill 68,105,501 95.48% Greg Beard 66,624,648 93.40% Nathalie Sajous 70,813,332 99.28% Hansjoerg Plaggemars 43,963,895 61.63%



About Skeena

Skeena is a leading precious metals developer that is focused on advancing the Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project – a past producing mine located in the renowned Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada. Eskay Creek will be one of the highest-grade and lowest cost open-pit precious metals mines in the world, with substantial silver by-product production that surpasses many primary silver mines. Skeena is committed to sustainable mining practices and maximizing the potential of its mineral resources. In partnership with the Tahltan Nation, Skeena strives to foster positive relationships with Indigenous communities while delivering long-term value and sustainable growth for its stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Gold & Silver,

Walter Coles Randy Reichert Executive Chairman President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Galina Meleger

Vice President Investor Relations

E: info@skeenagold.com

T: 604-684-8725

W: www.skeenagoldsilver.com

Skeena’s Corporate Head office is located at Suite #2600 – 1133 Melville Street, Vancouver BC V6E 4E5

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

