Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2025

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 30 April 2025.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 16 May to no later than 21 July 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 30 April 2025, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/644796

From 16 June to 20 June 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,938.262 own shares at an average price of NOK 279.0310 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 16 June OSE 392,300 275.1081 107,924,907.63 CEUX TQEX 17 June OSE 387,100 277.2183 107,311,203.93 CEUX TQEX 18 June OSE 387,500 279.0002 108,112,577.50 CEUX TQEX 19 June OSE 380,512 283.5646 107,899,733.08 CEUX TQEX 20 June OSE 390,850 280.3807 109,586,796.60 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,938,262 279.0310 540,835,218.73 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 6,874,944 246.5245 1,694,842,228.49 CEUX TQEX Total 6,874,944 246.5245 1,694,842,228.49 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 8,813,206 253.6736 2,235,677,447.22 CEUX TQEX Total 8,813,206 253.6736 2,235,677,447.22



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 95,575,655 own shares, corresponding to 3.42% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 86,684,533 own shares, corresponding to 3.10% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

Attachment