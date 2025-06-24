Bitget and Saturnia Design to Host Bitget Elite Day in Budapest, Exploring the Future of Blockchain and User-Centric Innovation

BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company is partnering with Saturnia Design, an acclaimed product design studio, to host Bitget Elite Day—a high-impact event bringing together key voices from Europe’s blockchain and crypto space. The event will take place at one of Budapest’s most iconic historical landmarks - Fisherman’s Bastion, on June 27, 2025.

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving market,the event will explore a bold and timely question: “Will crypto still exist in 10 years – and can blockchain survive without it?” The event aims to spark high-level dialogue on the future of blockchain technology beyond the price charts—examining how regulation, innovation, and product design can shape the next chapter of the Web3 movement.

The panel, moderated by Mike Vitez, Co-Founder of Saturnia Design, will feature respected figures from the European blockchain space, including policy experts, founders, technologists, and Bitget’s own leadership. This diverse lineup reflects the growing maturity of Europe’s blockchain ecosystem.The conversation will focus on blockchain’s long-term value, how it can evolve beyond speculation, and what builders must do to ensure lasting adoption.

“User experience is at the heart of meaningful adoption,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. “Bitget is built to scale, but we’re also built to be understood. As crypto reaches a wider audience, clarity and usability become essential. Bitget Elite Day is our way of contributing to that evolution—bringing together the voices and minds shaping Web3 in Europe,” he added.

Bitget’s collaboration with Saturnia Design reflects this shared commitment to human-centered innovation. Known for translating complex blockchain products into intuitive, accessible interfaces, Saturnia has supported over 50 projects globally and is deeply rooted in Hungary’s fast-growing Web3 ecosystem.

“The future of crypto depends on trust, and trust begins with clarity,” said Mike Vitez, Co-Founder of Saturnia Design. “By co-hosting this event with Bitget, we want to open up space for thoughtful, honest discussion—and help shape an industry where product design plays a key role in how value is created and sustained,” added Vitez.

Bitget Elite Day reinforces Bitget’s broader strategy of expanding its presence across Europe, not just through growth, but by investing in dialogue, community, and product quality. The event is set to be a landmark moment for bringing product thinking, policy insight, and user experience into one room—where the future of blockchain can be discussed on its own terms. It is a rare opportunity to engage with Europe’s leading crypto minds in an elegant rooftop setting—where sharp insights, refined conversation, and complimentary drinks come together to shape the future of Web3.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

About Saturnia Design

Saturnia Design is an independent design studio working closely with Web3 teams to build clear, functional, and thoughtful digital products. Founded by Reka Szijj and Mike Vitez, the studio has shaped over 50 products across three continents, always focusing on strong foundations, real user needs, and close collaboration. In a space often defined by speed and noise, Saturnia offers structure and clarity — helping founders translate complex ideas into interfaces that feel simple, even when simple and natural. Their work spans early-stage validation, UX/UI design, and iterative product refinement across DeFi, crypto tooling, and infrastructure — supporting the teams building what comes next.

