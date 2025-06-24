Middle East Recommerce Market Report 2025 | Fashion Recommerce Is Gaining Early Traction via Niche Resale Apps and Department Store Experiments - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East recommerce market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a 15.8% increase annually to reach $7.21 billion by 2025. The market experienced a robust CAGR of 19.5% from 2020 to 2024, which is expected to continue into the future, projecting a CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 to 2029. By 2029, the market could expand to approximately $11.87 billion from a 2024 value of $6.23 billion.





This regional report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market Middle East, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the regional and country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the recommerce market, segmented by recommerce channels (C2C, B2C, trade-in programs), sales models (resale, rental, refurbishment), platform types (generalist and vertical-specific), digital engagement (app, website, social media), and retail categories (electronics, apparel, home goods, and more). In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour, device usage, payment preferences, and city-level penetration across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities.



Recommerce in the Middle East Is Emerging Through Circular Retail, Platform Consolidation, and Tech-Driven Reverse Logistics



Recommerce in the Middle East is still emerging but gaining traction in urban centers, led by UAE and Saudi Arabia. The region's ecosystem is moving from fragmented resale toward platform-led, circular retail experiences especially in electronics, fashion, and home appliances. Local players, government circular economy agendas, and digital payment ecosystems are acting as key enablers.



The Middle East is witnessing early-stage formalization of recommerce in electronics and luxury fashion. While informal resale dominates in second-tier categories, structured models supported by tech platforms, retailers, and government incentives are driving the next phase of regional recommerce expansion.



Electronics Recommerce Is Scaling Through Retail-Led and Platform-Based Buyback Models

In UAE and Saudi Arabia, electronics recommerce is structured around platform-led trade-ins and certified refurbishment. Cartlow (UAE) and NorthLadder (UAE, KSA) enable structured resale of smartphones, tablets, and appliances through B2B and B2C channels.

High device turnover, demand for warranty-backed refurbished electronics, and retailer partnerships have accelerated platform penetration. Cartlow has partnered with brands like Sharaf DG and Noon to handle trade-in and resale.

Expect further expansion of warranty-integrated refurb flows, with platforms embedding recommerce in omnichannel retail. Government e-waste and circular economy goals will further institutionalize trade-in schemes.

Fashion Recommerce Is Gaining Early Traction via Niche Resale Apps and Department Store Experiments

Emerging fashion recommerce activity is visible through platforms like The Luxury Closet (UAE) and Threads (KSA), focused on luxury resale. Retailers such as THAT Concept Store in Dubai are testing resale and rental formats in-store.

Affluent consumers are driving luxury resale, supported by authentication services, concierge pickup, and resale platforms. Sustainability positioning is becoming part of brand narratives in UAE's retail sector.

High-end fashion recommerce will grow among luxury malls and platforms. Broader apparel recommerce will take time to scale due to cultural attitudes and limited take-back infrastructure.

C2C Recommerce Remains Informal but Social Commerce Is Catalyzing Volume

Informal resale through WhatsApp groups, Facebook Marketplace, and Instagram drives volume in mid- and low-tier goods. Platforms like OpenSooq (active in Jordan, Iraq, KSA) serve as classifieds hubs for resale.

High social media penetration and trust in local networks are key enablers. Absence of verified platforms in some countries means C2C remains informal and untracked.

Social resale will remain dominant in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. However, platform-backed verification and integrated logistics will begin to formalize high-value categories.

Government Circular Economy Goals Are Structuring the Recommerce Narrative

UAE and Saudi Arabia have included e-waste, repair, and reuse targets within broader sustainability and Vision 2030 plans. UAE's Circular Economy Policy (2021-2031) emphasizes reverse supply chains.

National policy alignment around sustainability is pushing retailers and platforms to formalize recommerce models. Government funding for waste management tech and electronics recycling has created new incentives.

Recommerce will become embedded in ESG and compliance frameworks. Large retailers will launch more visible trade-in schemes as part of sustainability disclosures.

Competitive Landscape in the Middle East Is Centered on Platform-Led Electronics Reuse, Luxury Resale, and Government-Driven Integration



The competitive landscape in the Middle East is forming around electronics recommerce platforms, luxury resale apps, and retailer-aligned take-back initiatives. UAE and Saudi Arabia dominate the regional activity, supported by circular economy initiatives and technology-led logistics infrastructure. Middle East recommerce is entering a formal phase in electronics and luxury verticals, with regional platforms like Cartlow and The Luxury Closet building end-to-end service infrastructure. Competitive intensity will rise as retail, policy, and logistics integration strengthen in UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Platform-backed resale models in electronics and luxury fashion will scale fastest due to high average selling prices and brand involvement.

C2C and classifieds will persist but face competition from structured resale platforms offering warranty and logistics.

Government policies will shape infrastructure and disclosure obligations, creating competitive pressure for retailers to internalize resale.

Featured Companies Include:

Cartlow (UAE)

NorthLadder (UAE, KSA)

eXtra (Saudi Arabia)

Sharaf DG (UAE)

Noon (UAE)

Carrefour (UAE)

The Luxury Closet (UAE)

Threads (Saudi Arabia)

THAT Concept Store (UAE)

Tryano (UAE)

OpenSooq (Jordan, Iraq, KSA)

Haraj (KSA)

Expatriates.com (GCC-wide)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 415 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Middle East

Report Scope



This regional report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the recommerce market, supported by 180+ tables and 200+ charts. The databook provides detailed forecasts and key performance indicators across transaction value, volume, and market share trends from 2020 to 2029. Below is a summary of the key market segments covered:



Recommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) Trend Analysis

Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Sector

Retail Shopping

Home Improvement

Other Sectors

Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Category

Apparel & Accessories

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Home Decor & Essentials

Books, Toys & Hobbies

Automotive Parts & Accessories

Sports & Fitness Equipment

Other Product Categories

Recommerce by Channel

Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs

Recommerce by Sales Model

Resale

Rental

Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned

Recommerce by Digital Engagement Channel

Website-Based Resale

App-Based Resale

Social Media Driven Resale

Recommerce by Platform Type

Generalist Marketplaces

Vertical-Specific Platforms

Recommerce by Device and OS

Mobile vs Desktop

Android, iOS

Recommerce by City Tier

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

Recommerce by Payment Instrument

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallets

Other Digital Payments

Cash

Recommerce Market Share Analysis

Market Share by Key Players

Competitive Landscape Overview

Recommerce by Consumer Demographics

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhao0a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment