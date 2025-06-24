The Future of Foodservice in Japan to 2029 | Rising Tourism to Boost Japan's Foodservice Profit to $244.9 Billion by 2029

Dublin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan - The Future of Foodservice to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis provides a comprehensive evaluation of the Japanese foodservice industry, addressing key issues impacting the sector. This report highlights the evolving consumer needs, trends, and demands, backed by extensive market data, segmentation analysis, and channel preferences.

An analysis of channel performance within both profit and cost sectors reveals the winning formats and underlying factors driving success and challenges.

Report Highlights:

Consumer insights and channel preferences, supported by detailed market data and analytics on occasions and locations.

Performance analysis of four key profit sector channels: Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), Full Service Restaurants (FSR), coffee & tea shops, and pubs, clubs & bars. The report delves into the 'who', 'why', 'what', 'where', and 'what next' for these channels.

An evaluation of major market players, assessing how they respond to consumer needs and evolving market demands, with case studies highlighting menu, service, and format innovations.

In 2024, Japan's foodservice profit sector achieved sales of JPY29.3 trillion ($194 billion), despite experiencing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% from 2019 to 2024. Although the number of outlets declined, the sector recorded a moderate transaction growth at a CAGR of 0.7%. FSR led with a value share of 41.3%, favored for its social-friendly ambience.

Looking ahead, the foodservice profit sector is projected to recover, with an expected CAGR of 3.4% during 2024-2029, supported by increasing tourism levels. By 2029, the sector's value is set to reach JPY34.8 trillion ($244.9 billion).

Scope of the Report

The report places the foodservice industry in a broad economic and social context to underpin specific industry insights. The profit sector encompasses foodservice channels like accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pubs, with a detailed exploration of QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shops, and pubs, clubs & bars.

The cost sector comprises channels such as education, healthcare, military, civil defense, and welfare & services, typically aligning with state operators. This segment addresses sector trends, historical and forecast growth, key players, and future performance drivers.

Reasons to Buy

Gain foresight into foodservice market trends with forecasts through 2029, enabling strategic decision-making and market opportunity identification.

Acquire detailed consumer segmentation to align marketing and product strategies with consumer preferences across major channels including QSR, FSR, and coffee & tea shops.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Guide

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context Macroeconomic Overview

Trends Landscape

Profit Sector Consumer Behavior Metrics Key Metric Highlights Value Share and Growth by Channel Outlets and Transactions Growth by Channel Operator Buying Volumes and Growth by Channel Channel Historic and Future Growth Dynamics Outlet-Type and Owner-Type Growth Dynamics Profit Sector by Channel Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) Full-Service Restaurant (FSR) Coffee & Tea Shop Pub, Club & Bar

Cost Sector Metrics Cost Operator Trends - Historic and Future Growth Data and Channel Share Breakdown



Company Coverage:

McDonald's

Zensho Holdings

Plenus

Yoshinoya Holdings

MOS Foods Services

Yum! Brands

Duskin

Domino's

Akindo Sushiro

Skylark

Saizeriya

REINS International

Kara Sushi

Colowide

Starbucks

Tully's Coffee

Komeda

Doutor Coffee

Suntory Holdings

Watami International

Monteroza

Chimney

Bird Aristocracy

Yakiniku Sakai Holdings

Monte Rosa

