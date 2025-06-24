Solera and AkzoNobel Partner to Drive Data-Driven Sustainability in Vehicle Repair

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, today announced a new strategic partnership with AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes, one of the world’s leading paint and coatings companies. This collaboration will enable bodyshops and insurers to accurately measure and manage the carbon footprint of vehicle repairs through the integration of AkzoNobel’s product and process data into Solera’s Sustainable Estimatics platform.

By factoring in variables such as specific paint systems, spray booth time, drying temperature, and VOC emissions, the integration delivers a detailed view of emissions associated with the entire refinish process. This allows repairers to make more informed, sustainable choices—balancing environmental impact with operational efficiency.

“This is a key step in delivering our sustainability ambition and our first initiative with Solera,” said Ignacio Román Navarro, Business Director Automotive & Vehicle Refinishes EMEA at AkzoNobel. “By helping bodyshops choose the right coating systems that combine faster process times with lower energy consumption, we’re reducing carbon emissions while supporting business profitability.”

The collaboration, initially launching across EMEA, aligns with AkzoNobel’s broader sustainability strategy to reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% across its value chain by 2030. The partnership builds on the success of AkzoNobel’s digital tools—such as the CO₂eRepairCalculator and Carbon Pulse—by embedding emissions transparency into daily repair workflows.

Ana Izquierdo, Global Head of Data at Solera, added: “By combining Solera’s data-driven Sustainable Estimatics with AkzoNobel’s coatings expertise, we’re unlocking the ability to understand CO₂ emissions at a deeper, process-specific level. This not only supports sustainability efforts but also strengthens business performance for both bodyshops and insurers.”

Arnaud Agostini, International Managing Director at Solera, commented:

“Partnering with AkzoNobel is a natural extension of our mission to deliver transparency and accountability in vehicle repair emissions. As the industry accelerates toward stricter environmental standards, it's essential that we provide repairers and insurers with accurate, real-time data tied to specific repair processes. With AkzoNobel’s deep expertise in coatings and commitment to sustainability, we’re ensuring our solutions remain future-proof, actionable, and aligned with the evolving needs of the market.”

As environmental regulations such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) come into effect, vehicle repairers and insurers are increasingly expected to track and report Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. Solera and AkzoNobel are equipping them with the tools to meet these requirements—enabling smarter, greener repair decisions.

The partnership underscores both companies shared vision of a lower-carbon future for the automotive repair industry and lays the foundation for global expansion of sustainability-driven solutions.

About AkzoNobel

Since 1792, we’ve been supplying the innovative paints and coatings that help to color people’s lives and protect what matters most. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We’re active in more than 150 countries and use our expertise to sustain and enhance everyday life. Because we believe every surface is an opportunity. It’s what you’d expect from a pioneering and long-established paints company that’s dedicated to providing sustainable solutions and preserving the best of what we have today – while creating an even better tomorrow. Let’s paint the future together. Learn more at www.akzonobel.com.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four business lines – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet – Solera powers over 300,000 customers in 100+ countries with data-driven tools that simplify operations, improve profitability, and enhance sustainability. Learn more at www.solera.com.

