Dr. Mark Kirchhof appointed President of the Canadian Dermatology Association

OTTAWA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Mark Kirchhof as CDA President, effective June 19, 2025.

Dr. Mark Kirchhof is a respected dermatologist, academic, and leader based in Ottawa, Ontario. He currently serves as Division Head of Dermatology at the University of Ottawa and The Ottawa Hospital. Widely recognized for his dedication to both patient care and advancing dermatologic research, Dr. Kirchhof brings a strong track record of clinical excellence, innovation, and collaborative leadership.

Throughout his career, Dr. Kirchhof has been a passionate advocate for the dermatology community in Canada. His interests span the impacts of artificial intelligence in medicine, the evolution of public and professional dermatologic education, and the growing pressures facing physicians in today’s rapidly shifting socio-economic landscape.

In his new role as CDA President, Dr. Kirchhof is committed to continuing the association’s mission to support Canadian dermatologists and promote excellence in skin health. His vision includes strengthening community among members, increasing support for dermatologists practicing in rural and remote regions, and addressing challenges such as scope-of-practice encroachment, the economics of care, and the influence of social media on the specialty.

"There is no doubt that dermatology is facing significant transformation,” says Dr. Mark Kirchhof, CDA President. “As we look ahead, I believe the CDA must be a unifying force—one that equips our members to navigate change, fosters mentorship and education, and ensures our voice is heard nationally. I’m honoured to take on this role and excited to continue the important work underway to build a strong and inclusive future for dermatology in Canada.”

We congratulate Dr. Kirchhof on his appointment and welcome his leadership as we enter a pivotal year for the CDA, culminating in the celebration of our 100th anniversary in 2025.

About the CDA:

Established in 1925, the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is a member organization that advocates for dermatologists across Canada, underscoring their essential role in the healthcare system. As a community of Certified Dermatologists, we are dedicated to advancing the science of dermatology encompassing over 3000 skin, hair and nail conditions. Our commitment extends beyond professional support; we also protect and educate the public through comprehensive educational initiatives and our product recognition program.

For media inquiries, contact:

Maryn Hendry, Integrated Communications Coordinator

Email: media@dermatology.ca