RentRedi Survey: Smaller Landlords 60% More Likely to Enforce Renters Insurance

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new joint survey from RentRedi , the fastest-growing landlord software that makes renting easy for everyone, and BiggerPockets , the largest online community for real estate investors, reveals that while most landlords understand the difference between renters insurance and landlord insurance, many still don’t require it—and even fewer take steps to verify it. These results, together with a companion survey conducted by RentRedi alone, highlight that many real estate investors are still exploring the best ways to implement and manage renters insurance within their rental process.

The joint survey with BiggerPockets, conducted from June 11–16, 2025, gathered responses from 812 real estate investors and property owners. When asked how they verify renters insurance coverage, half of respondents reported that they currently do not verify whether their tenants have renters insurance. The rest rely on a mix of manual checks, insurance company confirmations, or property management software, demonstrating that many landlords are still exploring the best ways to integrate renters insurance into their rental process.





This snapshot complements a broader RentRedi survey conducted from March 30 to April 14, 2025 with 1,623 respondents that analyzes landlord behavior across portfolio sizes. The data shows that more than three-fourths of landlords understand the difference between landlord and renters insurance. However, only about one in five landlords offer renters insurance options directly to tenants, and fewer than half include renters insurance as a requirement in the lease.

Verification and enforcement also vary widely. Roughly four in ten landlords said they follow up to confirm tenants have active coverage, and among those who include a requirement in the lease, the majority—nearly three out of four—said they enforce it. These numbers reflect a growing interest in formalizing and standardizing renters insurance policies as landlords seek to reduce risk and increase protection for both themselves and their tenants.





Interestingly, landlords with smaller portfolios (1–4 units) were more likely to require and enforce renters insurance. Nearly six in ten small landlords said they include renters insurance in the lease, and four out of five of those said they enforce that requirement. While larger portfolio landlords (20+ units) were less likely to include or enforce these requirements by 22 and 15 point margins respectively, they may benefit most from automation and integrated software solutions to help manage renters insurance at scale.

“Renters insurance protects everyone involved. It minimizes financial risk, reduces liability, and gives both landlords and tenants greater peace of mind,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “These results show that landlords recognize the value but often lack a streamlined way to implement it, and that’s exactly the problem that RentRedi solves.”

With RentRedi, landlords can easily offer renters insurance options during the application and onboarding process, require proof of coverage within the lease, and automatically verify compliance. Tenants can purchase renters insurance directly through RentRedi’s app, or upload proof of an existing policy, and landlords are notified instantly. RentRedi also integrates with select providers to enable real-time tracking and add landlords as additional insured when needed. The result is a simpler, smarter way for landlords to protect their investments, while also delivering a better experience for tenants.

In both surveys, percentages have been rounded to the nearest whole number. The full survey results can be found here . This report is part of RentRedi’s ongoing initiative to surface real-world insights from landlords and property managers through data, direct surveys, and collaborations with trusted communities like BiggerPockets. For more data insight and survey result reports, visit RentRedi’s Rental Market Insights .

