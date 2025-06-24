Xtract One Selected to Support San Mateo Medical Center in Keeping Patients and Staff Secure

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its SmartGateway has been selected by San Mateo Medical Center , located in San Mateo, CA, to strengthen the facility’s security and provide AI-powered weapon detection. Xtract One’s leading technology-driven threat detection and security solutions are designed to enhance safety for patients, visitors, and staff at the medical center, starting with the main campus with plans to later expand to all satellite clinics.

This deployment comes at a critical time for healthcare facilities, following California’s recent Assembly Bill (AB) 2975. With hospitals now being required to implement weapons detection screening policies at key entrances as a minimum, San Mateo Medical Center demonstrates its forward-thinking and proactive stance in deploying Xtract One’s cutting-edge technology designed to help elevate safety while enhancing the overall individual experience.

“With violent incidents being five times more frequent in healthcare facilities than in other industries, we recognize the unique challenge hospitals face in ensuring a safe environment,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “Our SmartGateway has shown proven efficacy in on-site, real-world testing and we are confident that its deployment at San Mateo Medical Center will provide enhanced security that identifies potential threats of all kinds, including firearms and edged weapons, and minimizes disruptions to patients, staff, and visitors. We’re looking forward to working with San Mateo Medical Center and to showcasing how well SmartGateway supports healthcare facilities’ needs.”

“Our goal is to create a safe and welcoming environment for everyone who enters our facility so that we can focus on what truly matters–our patients’ well-being” said Robet Blake, COO of San Mateo Medical Center. “Deploying Xtract One’s technology at our main campus reinforces that commitment. After extensive testing of various systems, we found SmartGateway’s innovative technology to be the most effective for our facility’s needs, allowing us to stay ahead of potential threats in order to maintain a secure and welcoming campus for everyone.”

SmartGateway’s breakthrough innovation provides fast, discreet, and reliable individual screening, utilizing AI-powered sensors that unobtrusively scan guests for weapons and other prohibited items as they walk through. This technology replaces traditional metal detectors, reducing the need to empty pockets, optimizing patron experience by reducing time spent in security lines, and providing critical security insights to maximize screening outcomes. SmartGateway is designed to enable seamless passage through checkpoints and promote uninterrupted flow of movement.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About San Mateo Medical Center

San Mateo Medical Center is a public hospital and clinic system fully accredited by The Joint Commission. We operate outpatient clinics throughout the county and an acute-care hospital in San Mateo. Our mission is to “partner with our community to provide excellent healthcare for patients, including those experiencing social, environmental, or economic challenges.” As part of San Mateo County Health, the medical center serves the healthcare needs of all residents of San Mateo County, with an emphasis on education and prevention.

About Threat Detection and Security Solutions

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.