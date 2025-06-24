Red White & Bloom Brands Announces New Date for Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (“RWB” or the “Company”) announces that its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), originally scheduled for Friday, June 27, 2025, has been rescheduled to Friday, July 11, 2025. The change will allow for the completion and filing of the Company’s audited financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis for the year-ended December 31, 2024, both of which will be presented at the AGM. The change to the annual general meeting date is permissible in accordance with the record date established for the AGM.

The AGM will be held at the same time and location as indicated in the proxy materials mailed to shareholders on May 28, 2025, which remain available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at: https://ir.redwhitebloom.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

Voting remains open and shareholders may cast their votes until 8:00 am Pacific Time on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The Company confirms that no new proxy materials will be issued in connection with the rescheduled AGM, and that the previously distributed proxy materials remain valid for use at the rescheduled meeting.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands is a multi-jurisdictional cannabis operator and house of premium brands operating in the United States, Canada and internationally. The Company is predominantly focusing its investments on major U.S. markets, including California, Florida, Missouri, Michigan, and Ohio in addition to Canadian and international markets.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Investor and Media Relations

Edoardo Mattei, CFO

IR@RedWhiteBloom.com

947-225-0503

Visit us on the web: https://www.redwhitebloom.com/.

