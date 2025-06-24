Local Author M.B. Mooney Writes Children’s Book to Raise Awareness About Crohn’s Disease

SUWANEE, Ga., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorkshire Publishing announces the release of The Mouse Who Couldn’t Eat Cheese, a children’s picture book written by MB Mooney, with illustrations by Ekaterina Mironova.





Alex the Owl loves to zip, zoom, and play, but she loves making friends even more. When Maya Mouse moves into the forest, Alex is thrilled—until Maya starts canceling playdates and doesn't eat her gift of cheese. Alex learns Maya has Crohn's disease, which limits what she can eat and do.

As the story unfolds, Alex begins to understand more about Crohn’s disease and how she can support Maya.



Mooney was inspired to write this book in memory of Alex, a family friend who had Crohn’s disease and eventually passed away.

“After she died, Alex’s family came up with the idea of a children’s book to raise awareness and support for kids with Crohn’s disease,” says Mooney. “I really hope it will encourage children to embrace and support friends who may face challenges they don’t fully understand.”



In addition to offering a touching, accessible way to understand their peers’ unique needs, The Mouse Who Couldn’t Eat Cheese also illustrates empathy, resilience and the power of friendship.

To celebrate the launch of the book, the author has partnered with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's Camp Oasis—an enriching summer camp for kids living with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis—to read the story aloud to campers.

MB Mooney has traveled the world, teaching in the Republic of Korea and visiting places like Fiji, China, and the Philippines. He loves to write books, stories, and songs. Mooney lives in Lawrenceville, GA with his wife and three kids.

Find more information about the author, visit his website , and follow him on Facebook , Instagram or TikTok . To set up an interview, reading, signing, or for information regarding The Mouse Who Couldn’t Eat Cheese, please contact lori.orlinsky@yorkshirepublishing.com.

The Mouse Who Couldn’t Eat Cheese (ISBN: 978-0881440669) is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and wherever books are sold.

About Yorkshire Publishing

Yorkshire Publishing’s desire is to positively impact the lives of the people they touch—from the author to the reader. Yorkshire Publishing and its publishing acquisitions have published and distributed thousands of books since late 2002. Learn more at yorkshirepublishing.com.

