New EU-Canada Partnership to bolster trade, competition and economic security while prioritizing clean energy and industry

Victoria, BC, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday the new EU-Canada Strategic Partnership of the Future was announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Union Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The partnership commits to building on “existing ties and launching a process that will move Canada and the EU closer together” on shared values and common interests. Many of these will “promote and deepen our vibrant trade and investment relationship”, including by:

Exploring options for more resilient, diversified and reliable energy supply chains, including clean tech and clean energy.

Ensuring security and diversity of supply of critical minerals and metals, particularly those needed for energy and digital transitions.

Bolstering competitiveness through cooperation on carbon pricing systems and carbon border measures.

Initiating Canada’s membership in the Global Energy Transition Forum, with goals to triple the world’s renewable energy capacity and double the global rate of energy efficiency improvement by 2030.

Continuing cooperation on nuclear technologies by negotiating a modern Canada-Euratom Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

Launching a new EU-Canada Industrial Policy Dialogue to boost industrial and supply chain cooperation.

Promoting projects and investments that reduce supply chain risks and foster resilience and the competitiveness of our industries and goods.

In response, Merran Smith, New Economy Canada president said:

“As we work to shore up Canada’s economy, it’s clear that partners and investors alike want the same thing: affordable and reliable access to clean energy and the critical minerals that will help build the digital and clean tech of the future.

With annual investments of more than a half trillion dollars (CAD) in clean energy, clean tech and electrification, the EU is committed to reducing reliance on imported energy, both to decarbonize their economy and to improve their energy security. And as global conflicts reveal more energy vulnerabilities, the transition toward reliable, clean energy will become an even bigger priority for partners like the EU.

Canada’s abundant critical minerals and clean electricity means we’re already creating some of the clean tech and low-carbon products the EU wants. This agreement will make it easier to expand that trade, creating more lasting opportunities for Canadian companies and workers well into the future.”

New Economy Canada is a non-partisan initiative uniting over 60 companies, industrial sector associations, as well as labour and Indigenous organizations, all committed to accelerating investment in Canada’s clean economy. Our members employ or represent over 410,000 workers and generate annual revenues of over $200 billion CAD.