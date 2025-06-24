Parsons Corporation is Ready Now to Build America’s Brand New, State Of-The-Art Air Traffic Control System

CHANTILLY, Va., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced a collaboration to deliver on President Donald Trump’s and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s vision for a brand new, state of-the-art air traffic control system. This collaboration directly responds to Secretary Duffy's call for world-class innovators to rapidly spearhead the overhaul of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) National Airspace System (NAS), prioritizing an open vendor agnostic approach that enables the agency to leverage the latest technologies and continuously improve their systems based on real-time feedback and evolving needs. Parsons would serve as the prime contractor and single point of accountability, providing unified leadership and full program responsibility to ensure mission success.

A safe, efficient, and modern NAS is the foundation for a reliable U.S. aviation system, supporting travel, economic prosperity, and national security. Encompassing everything from air traffic control and air navigation facilities to airports, regulations, and personnel, the NAS is regarded as the global gold standard of air transportation systems. By combining Parsons’ deep FAA experience, proven large-scale program delivery success, and systems engineering and integration capabilities with IBM’s federal government and cross industry, systems integration experience, the collaboration aims to respond to Secretary Duffy’s bold call to action and lay the foundation for a safer, more resilient aviation ecosystem.

“This partnership represents two American industry leaders bringing together a combined nearly 200 years of experience and expertise in complex program management and systems integration to deliver a state-of-the-art air traffic control system for our nation,” said Carey Smith, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Parsons Corporation. “This top priority initiative requires a company that knows the FAA and can hit the ground running to ensure the safety, prosperity and growth of our communities that depend on airspace efficiency. We are excited to collaborate with IBM to ensure that this initiative receives the right expertise to rapidly deliver on the FAA’s critical mission. Together, we bring the agility, commitment, and innovation required to transform America’s airspace and realize the administration’s vision for a safer, stronger, and more efficient air traffic management system.”

Parsons, a leading global infrastructure and solutions delivery partner, has planned, designed, constructed, managed, enhanced, and sustained terminal, landside, and airside infrastructure for over 450 airports in 40 countries. The company has been the FAA’s infrastructure partner for nearly 50 years and under the FAA’s Technical Support Services contract, leveraging its engineering, infrastructure, and project management expertise to support the FAA capital program goals. Under the contract, Parsons implements initiatives across the FAA’s Aviation System Capital Improvement Program including project management; infrastructure modernization; systems and equipment installation and testing at more than 600 locations; and health, environmental, engineering, and construction management services. In addition, Parsons was recently rated as the number one program manager by Engineering News Record and one of the top three companies for construction management.

“We are proud to bring our expertise and technology to this once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President at IBM. “In partnership with Parsons, we’re excited to respond to the administration’s call to help modernize the National Airspace System. This is just the beginning, and our shared commitment to an open approach ensures that we can integrate the best available technologies to build a safe, stable and future ready airspace infrastructure that will serve the nation for decades to come."

IBM has served the U.S. federal government for almost its entire 114-year history, providing federal government agencies with the technology and expertise that helps reduce administrative burdens, improve the delivery of citizen services and optimize resources to drive a more efficient and effective government.

To learn more about Parsons and IBM’s plan to build the FAA’s brand new, state-of-the-art air traffic control system, visit https://www.parsons.com/restoring-american-airspace/.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Forward-looking statement

