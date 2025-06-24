Constellium Honored with Three Supplier Awards from Airbus

PARIS, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is proud to announce that it has been recognized with three awards at the 2025 edition of Airbus’ Supply Chain & Quality Improvement Program (SQIP), held in early June. The program honors suppliers that consistently deliver excellence in their quality & delivery performance and industrial maturity.

Constellium’s facilities in Issoire and Montreuil-Juigné were honored for their significant contributions to Airbus’ supply chain:

Issoire – Accredited Supplier Award

For the second consecutive year, the Issoire plant received the “Accredited Supplier” award – the highest Airbus SQIP program distinction. This recognition highlights the facility’s sustained excellence and reliability over time with regards to performance.

Issoire – Sustainability Special Recognition

Constellium Issoire was also honored with a special award for sustainability for significantly reducing water withdrawal at the plant over the last decade thanks to a comprehensive dedicated program. This award underscores Constellium’s long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and operational resilience.

Montreuil-Juigné – Best Improver Award

The Montreuil-Juigné site was recognized as “Best Improver,” underlining its progress and positive performance trajectory in quality and supply chain contribution.

“These awards are a testament to the dedication of our teams and the strength of our partnership with Airbus,” said Philippe Hoffmann, President of Constellium’s Aerospace and Transportation business unit. “We are especially proud to see our long-term efforts in operational performance, circularity, and sustainability recognized. Constellium remains fully committed to delivering excellence to our aerospace customers and to driving innovation responsibly.”

Constellium’s recognition reflects its partnership with Airbus and its ongoing investment in advanced aluminum manufacturing and sustainable practices.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2024.

