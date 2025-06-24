Forvis Mazars Launches U.S. Financial Services Regulatory Center

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars, LLP, ranked among the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, today announced the launch of the United States Financial Services Regulatory Center (U.S. Reg Center). The new center showcases the firm’s U.S. regulatory expertise and complements the firm’s longstanding Global Financial Services Regulatory Centre.

The center was created in response to the financial services industry evolving at an unprecedented rate, with regulations and policies continuously adapting to keep up with the pace of change. As a new hub for regulatory expertise, the U.S. Reg Center provides financial services clients, prospects, and business partners with deeper insights to navigate these changing policies and compliance requirements. The center will deliver informative insights and analyses on regulatory developments and challenges impacting financial services institutions of all sizes—from local community banks to the largest global systemically important banks (G-SIBs).

The center will be led by Bobby Bean, who has spent more than 30 collective years at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), where he led the federal agency’s international and domestic policy development for regulatory capital, capital markets, and accounting. In his new role as head of the U.S. Reg Center, Bean will engage with regulators, policymakers, industry trade associations, and others to monitor and assist clients in responding to the changing regulatory landscape.

“Bobby has vast regulatory knowledge, insights, and acumen to lead this innovative center,” said William Rogers, U.S. Financial Services risk and regulatory leader for Forvis Mazars. “Bobby understands the intense demands financial services institutions face amid growing regulations, and he will provide the strategic direction to help organizations navigate complexities and capitalize on emerging opportunities.”

Bean also previously served as deputy director of the FDIC’s Division of Risk Management Supervision. In that role, he led the Capital Markets and Accounting Policy branch, serving as a member of both the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) and the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS).

Ashley Ensley, national sector leader for Financial Services at Forvis Mazars, said the center will better serve the firm’s clients through multiple information channels, including timely regulatory alerts, technical analyses, research articles, thought leadership articles, and periodic newsletters.

“By combining global expertise with a collaborative mindset, we spot emerging trends and regulatory shifts early—translating complex changes into clear, actionable insights for our financial services clients,” said Ensley. “This will empower them to anticipate challenges, adapt with confidence, and maintain a competitive edge in a rapidly changing landscape.”

