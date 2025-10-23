As uncertainty mounts, North American manufacturers remain optimistic for growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars LLP, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, has released new survey findings pointing to resilient optimism in the manufacturing sector . The survey polled more than 150 manufacturing C-suite executives across North America. Results show that 86% of respondents expect business growth in the year ahead, and nearly all (98%) anticipate increased sales despite ongoing economic pressures.

Pressures and Policy Shifts

Respondents cited ongoing challenges, including supplier price hikes, raw material cost spikes, rising interest rates, and tariff repercussions. However, recent federal policy changes, including the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, have created a more favorable tax landscape that many believe will help fuel growth.

“Current pressures, such as tariffs, global conflicts, and supply chain disruptions, are contributing to higher prices and the risk of slower growth,” said Bryan Wright, partner and national manufacturing sector leader at Forvis Mazars.

Nearly all manufacturers surveyed (97%) plan to raise prices within the next year, with half indicating price increases between 5% and 10%. Wright emphasized the importance of strategic pricing: “Companies must be smart about what level of cost increases can be offset by customer price increases. Profit margin compression is not the long-term goal.”

Strategies for Growth

Along with pricing adjustments, manufacturers are taking proactive steps to combat rising costs and position their organizations for long-term growth. The survey identified six key strategies:

Expanding production capabilities – 92% plan to scale operations, primarily domestically.

– 92% plan to scale operations, primarily domestically. Forward-buying inventory – 39% are increasing inventory levels to hedge against supplier price hikes.

– 39% are increasing inventory levels to hedge against supplier price hikes. Passing costs to customers – With demand still high, 97% are planning strategic price increases.

– With demand still high, 97% are planning strategic price increases. Rethinking sourcing – 33% of leaders are exploring new sources of imports, while 30% are diversifying suppliers across multiple countries.

– 33% of leaders are exploring new sources of imports, while 30% are diversifying suppliers across multiple countries. Incorporating advanced technology – Nearly half are investing in AI, robotics, and automation to improve speed, precision, and adaptability.

– Nearly half are investing in AI, robotics, and automation to improve speed, precision, and adaptability. Strategic initiatives for sales growth – 32% plan to launch new products or increase marketing initiatives.

“Best-in-class manufacturers are all about continuous improvement, working faster, smarter, and more efficiently,” Wright added. “To stay competitive, leaders are investing in innovation and looking for ways to improve operations, whether it’s through people or technology.”

ERP Prioritization

To support long-term scalability and improve operational visibility, manufacturers are also prioritizing upgrades to their enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. According to the survey, 90% of respondents plan to make major changes to their accounting and ERP platforms within the next year, with nearly half targeting implementation in the next six months. These upgrades are designed to help manage complexity, control costs, and enable smarter, data-driven decisions.

