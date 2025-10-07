Forvis Mazars achieves Net Promoter Score of 84, reinforcing commitment to Unmatched Client Experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars LLP, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, has achieved a Net Promoter Score® (NPS) of 84 in its most recent round of client feedback surveys—more than double the accounting industry average of 38, according to ClearlyRated, a leading, third-party survey service provider.

NPS is a widely recognized metric that measures client loyalty and satisfaction based on their likelihood to recommend a company’s services. The firm’s 2025 score reflects a four-point increase over the previous year and was accompanied by a significant rise in response rate—from 20% to 30%.

“Delivering an Unmatched Client Experience® is not just what we promise—it’s how we’ve operated for more than a century,” said Rob Pruitt, chief practice and innovation officer. “The little things our people do every day are often the big things that build trust and loyalty. This score reflects the confidence our clients place in us and the meaningful relationships we’ve built together.”

The firm’s dedication to exceptional client service was also recognized earlier this year with ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting 5 Year Diamond Award, honoring consistent excellence in client satisfaction.

Forvis Mazars continues to invest in its Unmatched Client Experience philosophy through data-driven feedback analysis, targeted training programs, and a firmwide commitment to three core service principles: listening to understand, being responsive, and consulting with purpose to deliver value.

“Achieving a Net Promoter Score of 84 is a powerful affirmation of our client-first culture,” said CEO Tom Watson. “We are proud of this recognition, and even more focused on what comes next—continuing to raise the bar and deliver experiences that truly set us apart.”

