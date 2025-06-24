Becklar Monitoring Recognized at ESA’s 2025 Electronic Security Expo

Ogden, Utah, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar Monitoring is thrilled to be recognized by the Electronic Security Association (ESA) with an esteemed Innovation Award at the 2025 Electronic Security Expo (ESX) held in Atlanta, GA. ESX Innovation Awards feature next-generation products and services that provide added value and growth opportunities for security dealers and integrators.



The award was given in recognition of Becklar’s newly enhanced Mobile Technician App that empowers technicians to manage and test accounts directly from their smartphones or tablets. Recent enhancements include a technician zone checklist, real-time account history updates, clear account status visibility, and native tablet support. Security dealers are embracing the upgraded mobile app as it enhances efficiency, streamlines workflows, and helps their technicians deliver faster, more accurate service in the field.



These mobile app enhancements reflect Becklar Monitoring’s commitment to ongoing innovation to meet a dealer’s ever-changing needs and is just one example of the many technical advancements available to dealers who partner with Becklar Monitoring—the SMART Critical Event Monitoring Company. Becklar provides the fastest emergency response times in North America, and the most comprehensive suite of monitoring solutions available under one roof including video and remote guarding, security and fire, personal health and safety, workforce safety and connected device monitoring.



Upon receiving the award, President of Becklar Monitoring, Justin Bailey, commented, “This announcement is invigorating. It represents the fourth consecutive year that Becklar Monitoring has been recognized with a prestigious ESX Innovation Award, and we couldn’t be more poised to continue providing meaningful customer focused benefits. ESA is a long-time, valued partner, recognized for having a significant impact on growth and advancements in the security industry.”



The ESX Innovation Award comes on the heels of being named winner of The Monitoring Association’s (TMA) 2025 Marvel Technology Award for innovation and implementation of cutting-edge technology in critical event monitoring and video remote guarding.

About Becklar:

Becklar Monitoring is North America’s premier critical event monitoring provider, offering the most comprehensive suite of monitoring services available through one company to protect people, property and workers. Becklar helps ensure life and property protection through Video Remote Guarding, Fire, Security, Personal Health & Safety (PERS), Workforce Safety and IoT Connected Device Monitoring including crash detection, environmental monitoring, gate/access, and more.



Becklar Personal Health & Safety Solutions provide a full suite of connected devices, innovative applications, engagement technologies, and professional monitoring services. Becklar bundled wholesale services, available through its broad and valued dealer network, offer life and safety protection to individuals of all ages, to fit their lifestyles, create meaningful moments of engagement, and help promote healthier living.



Becklar Workforce Safety Solutions are the most comprehensive and customizable solutions on the market. They were developed and assembled to protect people who work alone, at height, or in other hazardous environments.