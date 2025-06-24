Cordia Completes Acquisition of East Village District Plant from JMI Realty

San Diego, CA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordia, a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, today announced the successful acquisition of the East Village District Plant (EVDP) from JMI Realty. The chilled water facility, located in San Diego’s East Village neighborhood, provides district cooling to eight customers spanning commercial, residential, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

EVDP was conceived and developed by JMI Realty in 2004 as a state-of-the-art centralized cooling facility to serve Petco Park and the surrounding developments in the newly established Ballpark District. EVDP exemplifies forward-thinking infrastructure planning, representing a cornerstone of JMI’s vision for a sustainable, vibrant Sports & Entertainment District in San Diego. Today, the plant continues to support a neighborhood that has since attracted billions of dollars in investment and development.

This acquisition marks a significant expansion of Cordia’s infrastructure portfolio in San Diego, where the company already owns and operates a district energy plant serving numerous governmental and commercial buildings downtown. With the addition of EVDP, Cordia further solidifies its role in advancing resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy systems in one of California’s most dynamic urban markets.

“The East Village District Plant is a strategic complement to our existing operations in downtown San Diego,” said Jake Graff, Cordia’s Regional President of the North and West Region. “This acquisition enables us to better serve the city’s growing energy needs while laying the groundwork for continued decarbonization and clean energy integration. We're especially excited about the planned addition of a solar array, which will support our long-term sustainability goals and reduce reliance on the grid.”

EVDP is an integral component of the East Village community’s energy infrastructure. Cordia’s stewardship ensures continuity of service and a path forward for system enhancements and environmental performance improvements. The planned installation of a solar array will help offset electrical usage and aligns with San Diego’s ambitious clean energy objectives.

“Cordia brings deep experience and a long-term commitment to operating and growing district energy networks,” said John Kratzer, CEO of JMI Realty. “We are proud of the legacy we built through the East Village District Plant and our leadership role in the master planning of the Ballpark District. We are confident that Cordia will continue to enhance the value of the East Village District Plant and support San Diego’s clean energy future. This transaction represents an exciting new chapter for the plant and its stakeholders.”

Cordia will continue working closely with local partners and customers to ensure a smooth transition and sustained excellence in operations.

About JMI Realty

JMI Realty is a private real estate investment and development firm with a long-standing presence in San Diego. As the master developer of the Ballpark District surrounding Petco Park, JMI led the transformation of East Village into a thriving urban neighborhood. The firm is widely recognized for its leadership in complex public-private partnerships and for delivering large-scale, and mixed-use projects that support long-term sustainable urban growth. Learn more at www.jmirealty.com.

About Cordia

Cordia is a leading provider of safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Cordia serves over 700 customers with heating, cooling, and electricity throughout the U.S. Cordia is committed to driving change toward a more resilient, sustainable energy future and empowering people and communities to reach their full potential. Learn more at www.cordiaenergy.com.