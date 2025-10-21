Cordia Announces Leadership Realignment to Strengthen National Structure and Drive Growth

Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordia, a leading provider of energy solutions, announced a series of organizational changes designed to strengthen its national operations, enhance collaboration, and position the company for continued growth and excellence.

Over the past several years, Cordia has cultivated a strong culture of excellence, driven by outstanding employees who deliver exceptional service to customers. A cornerstone of this success has been the General Manager (GM) model, which empowers local leadership in plant operations, business development, and safety.

“Because of our talented GMs and their leadership, we’re ready to evolve from a regional concept toward a national structure,” said Earl Collins, CEO of Cordia. “Our GMs will continue leading locally while collaborating as a unified national team, sharing ideas and best practices across our organization.”

Leadership Appointments and New Roles

Operations:

Jacob Graff has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). Jacob will lead all aspects of Cordia’s operations nationwide, providing strategic direction and day-to-day oversight for General Managers, Operational Engineering, Operations Management, and Business Management Support.

“I’m honored to take on this role at such an exciting time for Cordia,” said Graff. “Our operations teams and GMs are the backbone of this company. Together, we’ll continue to deliver operational excellence locally while collaborating nationally to enhance reliability, safety, and performance across all our systems.”

Public-Private Partnerships (P3):

Jason Hill has been named President of Public-Private Partnerships (P3). In this new role, Jason will lead the identification, evaluation, and execution of P3 projects nationwide, building strategic partnerships that advance Cordia’s position in this emerging market.

“P3 projects represent the next phase of growth for Cordia,” said Hill. “They allow us to partner closely with institutions and communities to deliver sustainable, long-term energy solutions. I’m excited to lead this effort and help position Cordia as a trusted partner in this evolving space.”

Commercial and Growth:

Mark Schneider has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), overseeing all aspects of Cordia’s commercial strategy and external engagement, including Business Development, External Affairs, Public Policy, Lead Generation, Customer Success, and Engineering.

“This is an exciting time for Cordia as we align our commercial and operational teams to deliver greater value to customers and partners,” said Schneider. “By uniting our efforts across business development, policy, customer engagement, and engineering, we’ll be better positioned to innovate, grow, and serve as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.”

Sameer Qureshi will serve as Vice President of Growth, reporting to Schneider, focusing on identifying and securing large, strategic opportunities for the company.

“These changes reflect both the strength we’ve built and the ambition we share for Cordia’s future,” adds Collins. “By evolving our structure, we’re ensuring that our leadership, culture, and teams are aligned for national collaboration, operational excellence, and sustainable growth.”

About Cordia

Cordia is a leading provider of safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Cordia serves over 700 customers with heating, cooling, and electricity throughout the U.S. Cordia is committed to driving change toward a more resilient, sustainable energy future and empowering people and communities to reach their full potential. Learn more at www.cordiaenergy.com.

