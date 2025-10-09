Cordia Energy Center San Diego Now Runs on 100% Renewable, Carbon-Free Electricity

San Diego, CA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordia, a leading provider of energy solutions, announced that Cordia Energy Center San Diego (ECSD) is now receiving 100% renewable-sourced and carbon-free electricity, marking a major step in the company’s strategy to decarbonize district energy systems while maintaining affordability and reliability for customers.

Based on Cordia’s 2024 greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory for San Diego, this transition will yield an estimated 1,600 metric ton annual CO2e emissions reduction and drive a 68% reduction in the carbon intensity of delivered chilled water from the Kettner plant.

By transitioning ECSD’s electricity to renewable and carbon-free sources, Cordia is reducing local greenhouse gas emissions and helping customers meet their own sustainability goals—without compromising service quality or resilience.

“This is a proud day for our team and our customers,” said Jacob Graff, COO at Cordia. “Switching to 100% carbon-free electricity demonstrates that reliability and sustainability can go hand in hand. We’re delivering the same dependable services our customers expect, now with a significantly reduced carbon footprint.”

ECSD provides mission-critical energy services to a diverse portfolio of commercial, hospitality, and government facilities. The move to renewable-sourced, carbon-free electricity is supported by a blend of zero-emission electricity procurement and on-site operational improvements designed to enhance efficiency, flexibility, and resiliency.

“San Diego is a hub for innovation and climate leadership,” Graff added. “Our transition helps accelerate regional progress toward clean-energy objectives while setting a new benchmark for district energy systems across the state.”

Benefits to Customers and the Community

Carbon-free operations: Eliminates Scope 2 emissions associated with electricity use at ECSD.

Major emissions reduction: Delivers a projected 1,600 metric ton annual CO2e reduction and 68% lower carbon intensity of chilled water from the Kettner plant.

Resilience maintained: ECSD continues to provide reliable thermal services designed for high uptime.

Customer alignment: Supports customers’ ESG targets and compliance with evolving sustainability standards.

Local impact: Contributes to San Diego’s broader climate action goals by reducing grid-related emissions.

About Cordia

Cordia is a leading provider of safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Cordia serves over 700 customers with heating, cooling, and electricity throughout the U.S. Cordia is committed to driving change toward a more resilient, sustainable energy future and empowering people and communities to reach their full potential. Learn more at www.cordiaenergy.com.

