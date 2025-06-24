Celebrate Innovation in Education at ISTELive 25 with zSpace

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace (NASDAQ: ZSPC) (“zSpace” or the “Company”), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality solutions for education, today announced its participation in the ISTE Live 25 Conference, taking place June 30–July 2 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Company invites attendees to visit Booth #1948 for three days of immersive learning, hands-on innovation and celebration.

At the heart of our exhibit this year is the new Career Explorer app and the recognition of Nicole Heaver as the 2025 zSpace Educator of the Year.

What’s New at zSpace: Sneak Peek of the Career Explorer App - Available for the 2025 - 2026 School Year

zSpace is excited to debut the Career Explorer App at ISTELive 25—a powerful new tool that helps students explore high-demand careers through immersive, interactive experiences. Coupled with the zSpace Career Coach powered by AI, zSpace has an immersive solution that provides students with the opportunity to research and experience potential careers.

Expanded Content and Sharing a Successful Implementation

Also new this year, zSpace is showcasing an expanded AR/VR content library featuring new lessons in STEM, CTE, and career exploration, along with best practices from model classrooms that demonstrate scalable, real-world implementation. Attendees will hear educator-led success stories that highlight how immersive technology is transforming teaching and learning across diverse settings. A key highlight of the week is the featured session, Sustainable Solutions: Integrating Design Thinking and XR for Long-Term Educational Impact, presented by Dan Ryder, Director of Design and Innovation at Community Regional Charter School. Taking place Wednesday, July 2 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., this session explores how merging design thinking with extended reality can create sustainable, equity-driven models for schools—particularly in rural communities.

Imagine: The zSpace Elementary VR Solution

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the power of zSpace Imagine, a revolutionary AR/VR laptop solution purpose-built for elementary education. Imagine brings STEM concepts to life through intuitive tools and interactive 3D content—no headsets or 3D glasses required. With features like a precision stylus for manipulating virtual objects, simulations that deepen conceptual understanding, and a library of standards-aligned applications spanning STEM and career readiness, zSpace Imagine makes immersive, hands-on learning accessible and engaging for young learners.

Nicole Heaver Named 2025 zSpace Educator of the Year

Nicole Heaver, a STEM educator at Central Intermediate School in Ottawa, Illinois, has redefined what’s possible with immersive learning. Since 2019, she has made zSpace the foundation of a robust, inclusive program for 5th and 6th graders—using headset-free AR/VR to engage students of all abilities through hands-on, project-based learning. Enjoy a video visit to her classroom !

Meet Nicole at zSpace Booth #1948 throughout ISTELive 25, and join us in honoring her as zSpace’s 2025 Educator of the Year at our Celebration of Educators—a special event recognizing the teachers who are shaping the future of immersive learning.

Don’t miss your chance to experience it all in action. Visit zSpace at ISTELive 25 Booth #1948 or explore more online at www.zspace.com .

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

press@zspace.com

408-498-4050

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach

949.574.3860

ZSPC@gateway-grp.com