Brightpick Launches Autopicker 2.0, the First Multi-Purpose Warehouse Robot to Match Human-Level Performance

ERLANGER, Ky., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightpick , a leader in AI-powered robotic solutions for warehouses, has unveiled Autopicker 2.0, the most advanced version of its flagship multi-purpose AI robot. Featuring the company’s next-generation Intuition software, now including Physical AI and picking-in-motion, and a completely redesigned hardware platform, Autopicker 2.0 delivers on average 70-80 picks per hour, matching the productivity of a typical warehouse associate – while offering greater reliability and 24/7 operation.

The new Autopicker is the result of five years of integrated hardware and software development, enhanced by Brightpick’s latest advancements in robotic AI technology. Compared to the first-generation model, the new Autopicker boosts throughput by 50% per robot – thanks to 40% faster picking and 20% increase in travel speed.

“Autopicker 2.0 is the first robot to deliver both human-level speed and versatility in real production environments,” said Jan Zizka, co-founder and CEO of Brightpick. “Its unique form factor gives it additional advantages, including higher vertical reach, faster navigation, and longer battery life. Through our RaaS model, customers can deploy it for as little as $1,900 per month – making advanced automation more accessible than ever.”

Designed for human-like versatility

Autopicker is a multi-purpose mobile manipulator that automates a wide range of warehouse workflows, seamlessly moving between tasks and workstations. While it doesn’t resemble a human, it performs like one. Each robot is equipped with “eyes” (3D vision and LiDAR), “legs” (a mobile base), “hands” (a robotic arm) with a “sense of touch” (advanced force and suction sensors), and a “brain” (Intuition with Physical AI) to perform complex tasks with human-like precision.

In addition to AI-powered robotic order picking, Autopicker supports Goods-to-Person picking for heavy or bulky items; assisted pallet picking for fast-moving SKUs; order buffering and sortation; and stock replenishment. When paired with Brightpick’s new Giraffe robot, Autopicker can store and retrieve items from heights of up to 20 feet (6 meters).

Hundreds of Brightpick robots are operating in warehouses worldwide, with every robot orchestrated by Brightpick Intuition, the company’s intelligent fleet orchestration software.

Next-gen AI, software, and hardware

At the heart of Autopicker 2.0 is Intuition, Brightpick’s award-winning AI software that empowers each robot to see, think, and act with human-like responsiveness and adaptability. Intuition continuously evaluates what’s happening across the warehouse and directs each robot to its next task. Embedded within Intuition is Physical AI, a suite of proprietary AI models that enable Autopicker to understand and adapt to its surroundings with human-like judgment. For every action – whether it’s picking, navigating, or interacting with other robots or the environment – Intuition dynamically selects the optimal AI model to maximize speed and throughput.

Autopicker 2.0 also features a new breakthrough capability called Picking-in-Motion. Instead of remaining stationary while picking an item, Autopicker begins traveling toward its next destination immediately after retrieving a storage tote – completing the pick while on the move. It then drops off the first storage tote at an empty slot near the next pick location before collecting the next tote. This nearly continuous movement significantly reduces cycle time per pick – on average by 15-20 seconds.

As an added benefit, Picking-in-Motion software is also backward-compatible with existing Autopicker 1.0 systems already in service.

The latest Autopicker robot is built on an all-new hardware platform that is 40% more compact and 20% faster in travel and tote-loading speeds. Autopicker’s robotic arm is equipped with tactile sensors that detect pressure and weight, allowing it to handle items with human-like dexterity. In addition, its battery capacity is now doubled, allowing for up to 12 hours of continuous operation on a single charge.

Available for hire via RaaS

Brightpick offers Autopicker 2.0 through a flexible Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, minimizing upfront capital investment and enabling immediate cost savings and ROI for users. Pricing starts at US$1,900 per robot per month in the U.S. for a minimum three-year commitment, with additional discounts for longer-term agreements. Autopicker 2.0 is also available through a traditional CapEx purchase model.

Several customers have already placed orders for Autopicker 2.0, with the first installations scheduled for Q3 2025.

About Brightpick

Brightpick is a leader in AI-powered robotic solutions for warehouses. The company’s multi-purpose AI robots enable warehouses of any size to fully automate order picking, buffering, consolidation, dispatch, and stock replenishment. The award-winning Brightpick solution takes just weeks to deploy and allows companies to keep their warehouse labor to a minimum. Headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, Brightpick has more than 250 employees and hundreds of AI robots deployed with customers across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.brightpick.ai .

