InnovAge PACE Sponsors Documentary Spotlighting National Crisis in Family Caregiving

DENVER, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge, the nation’s largest provider of the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) based on participants served, announced today its sponsorship of the new PBS documentary Caregiving, airing tonight, June 24, at 9pm ET on PBS. Executive produced by and featuring Grammy-winning actor Bradley Cooper, and narrated by Emmy-winning actor Uzo Aduba, the film offers an in-depth look at the challenges and triumphs of America’s caregivers.

“At InnovAge, our mission is rooted in supporting seniors and those who care for them,” says InnovAge CEO Patrick Blair. “Caregiving demonstrates the critical role caregivers play across the country. We are proud to help bring these powerful stories to light as we work every day to deliver dignified, coordinated care to older adults through our PACE model.”

InnovAge’s sponsorship supports PBS in raising national awareness about the caregiving crisis— highlighted in the documentary through stories of families managing funding cuts, policy shifts, and workforce challenges.

“Documentaries like Caregiving remind us that caregiving is everyone's story,” Blair continued. “Through PACE, our participants can stay safely at home with dignity and autonomy while enabling their loved ones to enjoy that time with them, while also easing the stress and pressure associated with senior care.”

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s person-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of March 31, 2025, InnovAge served approximately 7,530 participants across 20 centers in six states. https://www.innovage.com

Lara Hazenfield

Manager, Public Relations & Content Creation | InnovAge

720-884-7568 cell | lhazenfield@InnovAge.com| www.InnovAge.com

John Eddy

Goldin Solutions for InnovAge

InnovAge@GoldinSolutions.com