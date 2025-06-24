Blink Charging Names Alex Calnan Managing Director of Europe

London, United Kingdom, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink”), a leading global owner, operator, provider, and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced the promotion of Alex Calnan to the role of Managing Director of Europe.

Calnan, who previously served as Managing Director of the UK, will now lead Blink’s efforts throughout the continent of Europe, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, and the Netherlands, effective July 1, 2025. He will continue to be based out of Blink’s UK headquarters in St. Albans, Hertfordshire. He will be supported by Blink’s existing European leadership team.

“We are confident that Alex is the right person to lead our European business, execute our strategy and selectively expand throughout Europe. He will bring strong financial discipline, support our global business objectives, and continue to deliver value to our stakeholders” said Mike Battaglia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink. “We are focused on expanding Blink’s presence in Europe where Alex has a strong track record of success,”

“Blink is immensely grateful to Miko de Haan for the impact he made during his time as President of Europe Operations. His leadership was pivotal in expanding our presence from a local operation to a significant player across the region,” expressed Battaglia. “Miko played a central role in laying the foundation for our international growth, and we wish him continued success in all his future endeavors.”

Immediately prior to joining Blink, Calnan served as Co-Founder and Managing Director for EB Charging, a leading UK infrastructure company acquired by Blink in 2022. He has led and developed growth strategies for EV charging companies in Europe for more than a decade and has long been a passionate advocate for clean fuel technologies and the clean energy industry.

“I’m honored to have been selected to lead Blink’s European strategies and development as we continue to expand and deliver our state-of-the-art EV charging solutions here and around the world,” said Calnan. “We are intently focused on taking our efforts to streamline and globalize our services to the next level so we can offer customers across Europe and beyond a single, global experience. I also look forward to continuing to work alongside the passionate and knowledgeable team at Blink as we engage in further enhancing and upgrading our technology and services while forging innovative new collaborations and public/private sector engagements throughout Europe.”

