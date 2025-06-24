IBN Initiates Coverage of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is advancing its patented NMDA receptor modulation platform through two investigational drugs: NRX-100 (preservative-free ketamine) and NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/lurasidone). These therapies have received FDA Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy Designations, respectively, and target critical unmet needs in mental health—specifically suicidal depression and PTSD—for which no FDA-approved medications currently exist.

A New Drug Application (NDA) is being submitted for NRX-100 for the treatment of suicidal depression. The FDA has approved the company’s Pediatric Study Plan and granted a $4.3 million waiver of the standard filing fee, underscoring regulatory support for the application. In parallel, NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for NRX-100 for all currently approved ketamine indications, such as anesthesia and pain management. The preservative-free formulation eliminates benzethonium chloride, and the company is preparing a citizen’s petition to support broader regulatory changes.

To expand access to innovative psychiatric care, NRx has launched HOPE Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on building a national network of interventional psychiatry clinics. HOPE Therapeutics seeks to become the first integrated care system for suicidal depression, treatment-resistant depression, and PTSD—offering ketamine-based treatments, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), digital therapeutics, and other precision psychiatry tools in a clinical setting. NRx intends to spin out HOPE as an independent, publicly traded company in the near term.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, and wire services via InvestorWire, along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for NRx Pharmaceuticals.

With over 19 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 70+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide NRx the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about NRx Pharmaceuticals, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/NRXP

About NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx has recently initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 (preservative-free IV ketamine) for the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the U.S. National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data-sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the U.S. FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality and has filed a patent for this novel formulation with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

For further information, visit the company's website at www.NRxPharma.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com