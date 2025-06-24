Reborn Coffee Delivering Strong Store Second Quarter Sales Momentum to Date and Advances Global Growth Initiatives

Observed 32% Q2 2025 Store-Level Sales Growth, Cold Brew Vertical, and Turkey Launch Reinforce Multi-Channel Expansion Strategy



BREA, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced series of corporate developments that highlight the company’s rapid growth and strategic execution in global markets.

“Reborn’s recent progress reflects our ability to execute across multiple growth verticals simultaneously—from international market entry to product innovation and franchise infrastructure,” said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee. “We’re building not just a coffee brand, but a global lifestyle ecosystem.”

Positive Store-Level Sales Trend Observed in Q2 2025 : Reborn Coffee has observed encouraging trends in its store-level sales performance during the second quarter of 2025. Compared to the same period last year, company-operated stores have experienced an average sales increase of approximately 32% to date. This growth reflects strong customer demand, effective product mix, and improved operational efficiency. While full quarterly results will be disclosed in the Company’s upcoming financial reporting, Reborn remains optimistic about continued momentum across its retail and B2B channels.

RTD Cold Brew Program Nears Completion : Reborn Coffee’s Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cold Brew line, developed in partnership with global beverage solutions provider Finlays, is entering the final stages of production. As part of this program, Reborn is finalizing a direct sourcing agreement with Gualanday, a high-elevation coffee farm in Colombia, to supply a full container of premium Colombian green coffee beans. These beans will be roasted and brewed exclusively for the RTD product, supporting a fully traceable, farm-to-RTD can supply chain.

Okayama Bakery Collaboration to Enhance In-Store Offering : Reborn has partnered with Okayama Bakery to integrate high-quality baked goods at select locations. This collaboration is expected to increase average ticket size and elevate the customer experience. This collaboration will initially roll out in select high-traffic U.S. locations, aiming to drive cross-category sales and elevate customer experience.

Reborn Coffee Academy Under Development : Reborn Coffee is currently in the early stages of developing the Reborn Coffee Academy, a proprietary training and certification program designed to elevate the skills of baristas, franchise partners, and coffee enthusiasts across its global network. Reborn is actively exploring potential collaboration with leading coffee education bodies, including the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) to ensure the Academy meets internationally recognized standards in specialty coffee education. The Academy is envisioned as a multi-tiered program that will include:

Internal certification pathways for Reborn baristas and store managers

Franchisee onboarding modules and continuing education tracks

Select courses for the public interested in deepening their coffee knowledge



This educational platform will serve as a foundation to scale Reborn’s operational excellence while reinforcing its brand identity as a craft-focused, quality-first coffee company. By investing in structured training from the ground up, Reborn aims to create a culture of consistency, professionalism, and passion that supports both store-level success and long-term global brand value.





Scalable Store Infrastructure in Final Production : Reborn’s branded store interiors—tables, chairs, counters, cups, and napkins—are in final production stages and will begin rollout to global locations. The new standardized format will reduce buildout time and create a unified global aesthetic.

Turkey Launch Underway to Capture Summer Momentum : Reborn Coffee is finalizing its initial store setup and product shipment to Turkey, marking its official entry into the country. Working in close collaboration with local partners, the company is moving swiftly to launch operations in time for peak summer demand. Roasting, packaging, and export logistics are being executed with a short lead time to support inventory for the first three months of business. This strategic move allows Reborn to leverage seasonal consumer demand in one of the region’s most vibrant café cultures.

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

