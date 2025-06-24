Syncfusion® Partners with Devessence to Sponsor and Co-Host the 2025 TrailBlazor Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced it will sponsor and co-host the 2025 TrailBlazor Conference with longtime partner Devessence . The free, virtual event streams live on Thursday, June 26, and brings together the global .NET community to explore the latest developments in Blazor, .NET MAUI, and Oqtane.

“TrailBlazor celebrates everything we love about the .NET ecosystem: open-source collaboration, community-driven learning, and practical tools that help developers get features into their users’ hands faster,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “Partnering with Devessence allows us to connect developers with leading experts and highlight innovations like our open-source Syncfusion Toolkit for .NET MAUI—resources that empower developers at every stage of their journey.”

Now in its fifth year, TrailBlazor features keynotes and deep-dive sessions led by Microsoft engineers, .NET MVPs, and Syncfusion experts. The event also features live demonstrations of tools and techniques, including the open-source Syncfusion Toolkit for .NET MAUI and 1,900+ ready-made Syncfusion UI components. Interactive networking will be available via live chat and sponsor lounges.

Syncfusion Senior Product Manager Shriram Sankaran will open the conference with “Turn Data into Charts with AI & the Syncfusion Toolkit for .NET MAUI” from 8–9 a.m. EDT.

Registration is available at trailblazor.net , where attendees can view the full schedule and speaker biographies. For details on the extensive suite of Syncfusion developer tools, visit syncfusion.com .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion, Inc.® delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes—from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,900 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 571-271-7211

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com