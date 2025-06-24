Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 26th

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference June 26th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We’re excited to host the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on June 26th, bringing together a dynamic mix of global companies across the OTC Markets and major exchanges that are driving innovation and growth in the small cap space,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President at OTC Markets Group. “This event offers investors a unique opportunity to engage directly with management teams, gain firsthand insights into their evolving strategies, and participate in meaningful dialogue. Many thanks to the participating companies.”

June 26th

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

