Deposco Launches AI-Powered Tariff Tracker to Help Businesses Navigate Trade Policy Disruptions in Real-Time

ATLANTA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, a leading provider of AI-powered supply chain software, today announced the launch of its Tariff Tracker Dashboard, available at https://deposco.com/tariff-tracker/ . This innovative tool leverages real-time market intelligence from the company's Bright Suite platform to help businesses proactively respond to the complex challenges posed by evolving trade policies.

The Tariff Tracker Dashboard transforms complex market signals into actionable business intelligence, drawing insights from Deposco's comprehensive dataset that includes $50 billion in total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), 15.3 million unique items sold, 143 million unique customers served, and over 400 million shipments—all from 2024 transactions processed through the Deposco platform.

Addressing Critical Market Disruption

The launch comes as businesses continue to grapple with significant supply chain adjustments following the recent implementation of tariffs. Deposco's proprietary data recently revealed a dramatic surge in Days of Inventory on Hand (DIOH) between February and April 2025, as companies stockpiled goods ahead of new trade policies. This response significantly exceeds the inventory increase seen during the pandemic.

"This significant inventory build-up represents a strategic pivot by companies attempting to mitigate the impact of impending tariffs," said Reid Bishop, Vice President of Data Science at Deposco. "Our new Tariff Tracker Dashboard empowers businesses to make these critical decisions with unprecedented visibility into real-time market dynamics rather than operating in the dark."

Real-Time Intelligence for Strategic Decision-Making

The Tariff Tracker Dashboard provides businesses with:

Real-time visibility into global tariff changes and their market impact

Pricing optimization insights based on actual transaction data, not forecasts

Consumer behavior analysis showing how trade policies affect purchasing patterns

Supply chain flow intelligence revealing trends in inventory movement and delivery timelines

Risk mitigation tools to help anticipate market shifts and optimize operations



Unlike traditional forecasting tools, the Tariff Tracker is powered by actual warehouse transaction data, providing statistically significant insights.

Market-Tested Intelligence for All Business Sizes

Deposco's data intelligence capabilities have proven their accuracy, with the platform showing a 29% year-over-year GMV increase during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 compared to Adobe Analytics' reported 7% industry growth. As businesses face potential "inventory whiplash" from current stockpiling followed by margin compression later in 2025, the Tariff Tracker Dashboard provides sophisticated AI-driven insights previously available only to the largest corporations to businesses of all sizes.

"Companies are making a calculated bet that the added carrying costs of additional inventory will be offset by avoiding the tariffs," Bishop explained. "Our platform data shows that businesses with sophisticated AI and data-driven supply chain tools are better positioned to right-size inventory levels appropriately while maintaining service levels."

About Deposco

Deposco's supply chain software maps out your success, accelerates execution, and navigates your growth journey, driving unparalleled efficiency and cost savings. Our AI-powered platform delivers actionable insights across the entire supply chain—from planning to execution—adapting like a GPS to keep you on the optimal path. With the industry's most extensive collection of pre-built integrations for rapid implementation, we help over 4,000 of the world's fastest-growing retailers, 3PLs, DTC businesses, and brands navigate over 165 million consumer orders globally.

For more information about the Tariff Tracker Dashboard, visit https://deposco.com/tariff-tracker/ .

Media Contact

Caroline Price, Assistant Account Executive, Arketi Group

cprice@arketi.com