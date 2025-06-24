Intelerad Launches Bold Transformation in Client Experience Grounded in Accountability, Action, and Obsession with Client Satisfaction

Raleigh, NC, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelerad, a global leader in medical imaging software solutions, has implemented a company-wide transformation in how it supports and partners with clients. Intelerad’s rapid growth phase, which included multiple acquisitions over a two-year period and a fast-paced scaling of operations, outpaced the company’s ability to consistently deliver the high-touch experience that its clients had come to expect. As a result, some clients experienced strain during this period – prompting Intelerad to take action.

Direct client feedback was the catalyst for Intelerad’s strategic shift from a traditional client service model to a newly implemented company-wide Client Obsession Initiative, which focuses on proactive engagement, innovation, and measurable value at every interaction. Through candid conversations, rigorous internal evaluation, and a renewed commitment to meaningful change, Intelerad is taking bold steps to redefine how it supports and partners with clients.

“We understand that clients have experienced real frustration as the company expanded. We’ve heard their feedback. That’s unacceptable, and we’re owning our missteps,” said Eric Grunden, Chief Client Officer, who recently joined Intelerad to lead client experience improvements and drive operational excellence across all client-facing teams. “This transformation is a turning point, not just a set of tweaks, but instead a comprehensive shift in how we engage, support, and grow with our clients from day one.”

The Client Obsession initiative goes beyond responding to support requests and prioritizes the proactive identification of infrastructure issues before they escalate, enabling Intelerad’s newly enhanced frontline staff to offer clear, actionable answers from the first point of contact. In addition to providing clients with access to senior leadership whenever needed, the organization is ensuring the voices of its clients inform relevant strategic decisions and Intelerad’s evolution as a solution provider.

The changes, buoyed by additional investments in new tools and technologies, are far-reaching and human-centered, designed to remove friction and deliver value at every interaction. Chief among the updates is an intense focus on Intelerad’s Client Success Management (CSM) team, including a better CSM-to-client ratio for more personalized assistance and the creation of a Critical Care Team. The new team provides rapid responses for urgent needs while keeping CSM representatives’ attention on high-quality service delivery and long-term relationship building. Intelerad has also reorganized and bolstered its Client Support Team and is working toward the goal of having 75% of the team consist of senior-level professionals with deep expertise in PACS and healthcare.

By identifying and addressing internal bottlenecks, Intelerad has empowered its teams to take immediate action without complex approval processes. To further speed up resolutions and eliminate repeat issues, the company rolled out playbooks, advanced training programs, flexible protocols, and a growing AI-driven support system. This also includes newly created “hyper care” pathways for clients where needed, providing direct-to-tier-2 support, executive sponsorship, and proactive environment monitoring.

Intelerad’s efforts to continuously refine the client experience have already yielded positive results. The company has surpassed several milestones, including:

Significantly improved customer satisfaction (CSAT) score to above 90%

Reduced client dissatisfaction scores (DSAT) by 72% year over year

Nearly doubled its Net Promoter Score (NPS) with a 97% increase since 2022 and 90% year-over-year improvement

Increased survey participation by 321% to amplify client feedback and support ongoing performance optimization efforts

Rather than a one-time reset, Intelerad is committed to an ongoing effort to build trust, fortify relationships, and support clients at every step. With strong teams, a stability strategy in place, and a unified vision, the company is eager to move forward with intention and accountability.

“This is just the beginning,” Grunden emphasized. “Client Obsession is not a campaign; it’s a cultural shift. We’re not chasing a finish line. We’re building lasting partnerships rooted in progress, trust, and shared outcomes. I want our clients to say, ‘Things are better today than they were yesterday. There were issues, but this partnership is the solution we need, and it just works.’”

About Intelerad

Intelerad is one of the leading medical imaging software platforms for the healthcare industry. Nearly 2,500 healthcare organizations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, improve imaging efficiency and quality, and elevate patient outcomes. For more information on Intelerad and its leading technology solutions, visit intelerad.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.