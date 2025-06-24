PhotonDelta and Luminate NY Announce Collaboration to Create Transatlantic Growth Network for Photonics Startups

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhotonDelta, the Netherlands-based photonic chip accelerator, and Luminate NY , the world’s largest accelerator for startups with optics, photonics, and imaging enabled technologies, have entered into a strategic collaboration to support the growth of early-stage photonics companies across North America and the Netherlands.

This partnership brings together two leading photonics ecosystems to strengthen international innovation, expand access to resources, and provide enhanced support for startups aiming to commercialize photonics technologies. Through this collaboration, startups that are part of the PhotonDelta or Luminate can get access to the benefits from each other's accelerator programs. This will enable photonics startups to leverage these ecosystems and relationships to accelerate innovation and scaling into the global market.

PhotonDelta and Luminate will work together to identify and vet candidates for participation in their programs and accelerator cycles. In addition, both organizations will introduce startups to their extensive networks of industry experts, investors, mentors, and production facilities. The collaboration will also provide soft-landing services as they establish a presence in both the U.S. and the Netherlands, thereby offering startups access to US and European markets.

The Memorandum of Understanding with Luminate also underpins the importance of the strategic collaboration between the Netherlands and New York state in the field of semiconductors and integrated photonics. During the week of June 10, 2025, a NY State delegation consisting of government officials and industry experts visited the Netherlands to strengthen connections and share knowledge. The trip was supported by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The scope of the collaboration includes joint programming, beginning with a series of planned investor summits, pitch events, and webinars. This will include the Luminate 5x5 Pitches in August, Luminate Investor Summit in New York City on September 12th, the Luminate Finals on October 22nd and the PIC Summit Europe event in Eindhoven, the Netherlands on November 4th and 5th. Executives from both organizations will meet quarterly to exchange insights on photonics developments and identify startups with strong potential for acceleration, funding, or market entry and develop new initiatives such as the Global Photonics Engineering Contest, which recently concluded with 33 submissions from all over the world.

Luminate, which was created and is administered by non-profit NextCorps, and funded by Empire State Development, accepts 10-12 companies from around the world annually into its cohort-based program. The accelerator now has more than 80 companies in its portfolio, representing a variety of industries, from AR/VR, quantum computing, and semiconductors to materials and metrology, autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and clean energy. These companies collectively have an estimated value of more than $700 million. Luminate is a member of NY Photonics, a cluster in a region that is home to over 150 optics companies.

PhotonDelta’s ecosystem currently comprises over 75 different organizations that form a complete value chain, including design services, multiple foundries for photonic chip fabrication, packaging, assembly and testing, and an increasing number of fabless companies that use PIC technology for innovative solutions. PhotonDelta, a Dutch-based industry accelerator focused on photonic chip technology, has secured €1.1 billion to accelerate this next-generation semiconductor technology by running R&D programs, leading international roadmapping activities, and investing in pioneering startups that apply integrated photonics technology.

Eelko Brinkhoff, CEO at PhotonDelta, said: “The global integrated photonics industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 45% to $10.3 billion by 2029*. This partnership will give startups access to a more powerful, connected support network in the USA and the Netherlands. By combining our two ecosystems, we can fast-track innovation, investment, and access to new markets, empowering a new generation of photonics pioneers.”

Sujatha Ramanujan, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, Luminate NY, said: “Our shared commitment to growing the photonics industry is at the heart of this partnership. Working with PhotonDelta allows us to combine strengths, support cross-border growth, and accelerate the development of breakthrough technologies. We look forward to working with future promising startups that can lead this next wave of technological transformation.”

*Silicon Photonics 2024 by Yole.

About PhotonDelta

PhotonDelta is a non-profit organisation supporting an end-to-end value chain for photonic chips that designs, develops, and manufactures innovative solutions that contribute to a better world. It does so by creating global awareness and promoting the benefits and potential of the Dutch and European photonic chip industry and its technologies. PhotonDelta is committed to facilitating the growth of startups, the creation of new photonic chip applications, as well as the development of infrastructure and talent. Leveraging a total of €1.1 billion in funding from the Dutch Government, it catalyses the acceleration of the photonic chip industry. More at www.photondelta.com