Interlink Electronics to Highlight Printed Sensor Advances for Wearables at Sensors Converge 2025

FREMONT, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK), a world-leading provider of sensors and printed electronics solutions that support a wide range of applications, including Human-Machine Interface (“HMI”), environmental sensing, and IoT devices, will be presenting at Sensors Converge 2025 being held June 24-26, 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. The prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and experts from the sensors technology and business domain, offering a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the latest advancements in this dynamic space.

Paul Brook, business development manager, and Dr. Sreeni Rao, VP of product management, will deliver a featured presentation at the pre-conference workshop focused on flexible and printed sensors technologies and their applications. Their talk, “Advanced Printed Manufacturing Technologies for Smart Wearables with Application to Gas Sensing,” will take place on Tuesday, June 24, at 3:00 p.m. PDT. The presentation will highlight Interlink Electronics’ latest advancements in smart, functional fabrics and methods for integrating multiple sensing modalities into wearable platforms.

“These presentations underscore Interlink’s position as a technology leader in sensors and printed electronics space, as well as our ongoing commitment to advancing innovation and knowledge in the field,” said Steven N. Bronson, Chairman and CEO of Interlink Electronics. “Our expertise in the technology behind miniaturized, flexible sensing is widely regarded in the industry, and our technologists continually demonstrate our focus on innovation. Furthermore, participation in the Sensors Converge supports Interlink's commitment to enhancing investor visibility, expanding its shareholder base, and sharing information on its ever-evolving technology.”

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Interlink management, please contact the Gateway team at LINK@IESensors.com.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, with 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our blue-chip customers benefit from our robust instruments and printed electronics solutions, which span various markets, including industrial, medical, consumer, and automotive. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs (interlinkelectronics.com).

