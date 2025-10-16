Interlink Electronics to Present at LD Micro Main Event XIX

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK) (“Interlink” or the “Company”), a global leader in sensor technology and printed electronic solutions, today announced its participation at the LD Micro Main Event XIX on October 19-21, 2025, at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

Interlink Chairman and CEO, Steven N. Bronson, is scheduled to present on Monday, October 20, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). A live webcast of the presentation, with a replay available, can be accessed here. In addition, Bronson will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference on October 20 and 21.

Bronson will discuss Interlink’s strategic growth initiatives and recent milestones, including:

FDA SBIR Grant – A recently awarded $200,000 grant to advance development of electrochemical sensors for food safety applications. These next-generation sensors are designed to integrate with AI-driven analytics platforms, enabling faster, more accurate detection of contaminants and helping address one of the largest challenges in food safety and quality assurance.





M&A Pipeline Expansion – A signed Letter of Intent to acquire a U.K.-based engineering and manufacturing company, strengthening Interlink’s European footprint and capabilities alongside its 2023 acquisition of Calman Technology.





Capital Structure Simplification – The recent conversion of all Series A Preferred Stock into Common Stock, eliminating an overhang and enhancing alignment with shareholders.





Together, these milestones reflect Interlink’s focus on innovation, disciplined M&A, and operational scale, positioning the Company for sustained growth and momentum heading into 2026.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers’ unique needs.

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters and proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Fremont, California (Silicon Valley area); our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; and our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China; Irvine, Scotland; and Barnsley, England. For more information, please visit www.InterlinkElectronics.com.

