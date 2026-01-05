Interlink Electronics, Inc. Announces the Strategic Hire of Darren Whittaker as European Business Development Director

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LINK), a global leader in sensor technology and printed electronics solutions, has announced the appointment of Darren Whittaker as the European Business Development Director.

This newly created position is aimed at supporting Interlink's organic growth strategy across Europe. Whittaker will play a crucial role in implementing the company's strategic growth plan and will help expand its presence throughout the region.

Whittaker has over 20 years of sales experience in high-tech sectors. Most recently, he served as the Business Development Manager at Teledyne FLIR, where he successfully increased revenue by 8.3 times over eight years. He is recognized for his ability to identify and seize new opportunities, negotiate effectively, and build long-term relationships with OEMs. Additionally, he has managed business activities across the UK, the Baltics, the Nordics, and Israel.

Before his role at Teledyne, Whittaker managed EMEA sales exceeding $10 million at Knowles Corporation, securing multimillion-dollar contracts in the military, medical, and industrial sectors. Throughout his career, he has established himself as a strategic thinker with a customer-centric approach, mentoring teams and channel partners to achieve sustained growth.

Steven Bronson, CEO of Interlink Electronics, stated, "We are committed to driving significant growth across our technology offerings globally. We are excited to have Darren as part of the Interlink team."

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers’ unique needs.

We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters and proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Fremont, California (Silicon Valley area); our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; and our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China; Irvine, Scotland; and Barnsley, England. For more information, please visit www.InterlinkElectronics.com.

Company Contact:

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Steven N. Bronson, CEO

LINK@IESensors.com

805-623-4184