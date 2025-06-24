BeyondTrust Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Drive Secure Identities Across AWS Cloud

A deeper collaboration empowers joint customers to quickly accelerate secure cloud adoption and scale identity security across hybrid environments

BeyondTrust’s Pathfinder allows unified identity security and AI-driven protection aligned with AWS security best practices

ATLANTA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The collaboration is focused on deepening the strategic relationship between the two companies to drive joint innovation, market expansion, and long-term growth. This agreement aligns AWS and BeyondTrust on shared go-to-market priorities and joint investments to accelerate secure cloud adoption for customers. By working together, BeyondTrust and AWS will help organizations scale identity security across hybrid environments, strengthen their security posture, and streamline their path to the cloud through more tightly integrated solutions, coordinated field engagement, and expanded global reach.

“At BeyondTrust our mission is to deliver exceptional identity-first security within reach of any organization,” said David Manks, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at BeyondTrust. “As sophisticated attacks increase, our collaboration with AWS delivers the end-to-end visibility and control customers need to stay ahead of these threats. Together, we’re empowering organizations to secure both human and non-human identities with the scale and confidence only AWS and BeyondTrust can deliver.”

As a result of the collaboration, customers can now leverage BeyondTrust’s Pathfinder Platform to implement six essential identity security controls for cloud environments:

Just-in-Time (JIT) Access and Least Privilege Enforcement to eliminate standing privileges

to eliminate standing privileges Secure Remote Access (SRA) without legacy VPNs

without legacy VPNs Password Management for privileged accounts

for privileged accounts Secrets Management for DevOps credentials hosted in the cloud

for DevOps credentials hosted in the cloud Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) to reduce over-permissioned identities and entitlements in cloud environments

to reduce over-permissioned identities and entitlements in cloud environments Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) for real-time monitoring and containment

“As part of our move to AWS, we needed a more seamless, secure way to manage access across our cloud environment,” said David Lokke, Senior Systems Administrator at Premier Bankcard. “BeyondTrust Password Safe integrated easily with our existing BeyondTrust solutions, connecting through Privileged Remote Access directly on AWS. It simplified access management and improved the experience for our vendor partners.”

“Security is ‘job zero’ at AWS, and BeyondTrust is equally committed to upholding rigorous security, compliance, and scalability standards,” said Carol Potts, General Manager, North America ISV Sales at AWS. “We are excited to deepen our relationship with BeyondTrust as we continue to innovate for our joint customers and provide them with unparalleled threat protection today—and in the future.”

This collaboration underscores the value of BeyondTrust and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. For more information, please visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/products/integrations/amazon.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global identity security leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

